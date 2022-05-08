St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour just missed out on his third career medal in an international archery tournament, finishing fourth overall at the 2022 European Grand Prix in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.
The 20-year-old D’Amour, currently ranked 10th in the world in the men’s recurve division, lost his final two matches Saturday to finish fourth overall.
D’Amour, seeded third in the 78-man field, was the highest-seeded competitor among the final four after easily winning three straight elimination-round matches Thursday.
However, D’Amour lost to seventh-seeded Jeff Henckels of Luxembough 6-4 in Saturday’s semifinal match. D’Amour had tied with Henckels in the first two sets 27-all and 29-all, then won the third set 30-25 to take a 4-2 lead. But the seventh-seeded Henckels took the final two sets by scores of 28-27 and 28-26 to take the match.
That sent D’Amour on to the bronze-medal match against Turkey’s Efe Gurkan Maras, where D’Amour lost again by another 6-4 score.
Maras won the first set 29-26 and tied the next two sets 26-all and 28-all for a 4-2 lead, but D’Amour tied the match at 4-all with a 28-25 win in the fourth set. However, Maras took the bronze medal by winning the fifth set 29-28.
Henckels went on to face 17th-seeded Willem Bakker of the Netherlands in the gold-medal match, with the 17th-seeded Bakker completing a run of upsets to take the Euro Grand Prix title in a sixth-set shootout, 6-5.
— Bill Kiser