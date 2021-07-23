St. Thomas resident Nicholas D’Amour will open his bid for an Olympic medal today when the archery competition begins at the Tokyo Games.
The 19-year-old D’Amour — currently ranked No. 3 in the world in the men’s Olympic recurve division — will take part in the qualification rounds at 1 p.m. today Tokyo time (midnight in the U.S. Virgin Islands) at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Toyko.
D’Amour is scheduled to shoot on Lane 28A at Yumenoshima Park’s qualification field, with two French archers — Thomas Chirault in Lane 27A and Pierre Phihon on 29A — to either side of him.
D’Amour, a student at the University of the Virgin Islands, is considered one of the contenders for a medal at the Tokyo Games, considering his rapid rise through the world rankings.
In just the past four months, he’s climbed from 196th to No. 3 in the latest rankings released by World Archery before the Tokyo Games.
After the qualification round, D’Amour won’t shoot again until Tuesday, July 27, when the elimination rounds begin.
Bearing the flags: The opening ceremonies for the Tokyo Olympics will be held today beginning at 8 p.m. Tokyo time (7 a.m. in the U.S. Virgin Islands).
Athletes, coaches and officials from each of the 205 nations competing at the Tokyo Games will march through Tokyo’s National Stadium.
The flag bearers for the U.S. Virgin Islands will be swimmers Natalia Kuipers and Adriel Sanes, both competing in their first Olympics.
Bearing the flag for the British Virgin Islands will be swimmer Elinah Phillip, who is competing in her second Olympics, and hurdler Kyron McMaster.
— Bill Kiser