Archery World Cup Turkey

U.S. Virgin Islands archer Nicholas D’Amour lets an arrow fly during a practice session for the 2023 Archery World Cup event in Antalya, Turkey. The 21-old D’Amour finished tied for 17th in the 133-archer field.

 World Archery photo by DEAN ALBERGA

St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour finished in the top 20 in the first stage of the 2023 Archery World Cup, which concluded Sunday in Turkey.

The 21-year-old D’Amour finished tied for 17th out of 133 entrants in the men’s recurve division at the Archery World Cup season opener, held in Antalya, Turkey.