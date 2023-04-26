St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour finished in the top 20 in the first stage of the 2023 Archery World Cup, which concluded Sunday in Turkey.
The 21-year-old D’Amour finished tied for 17th out of 133 entrants in the men’s recurve division at the Archery World Cup season opener, held in Antalya, Turkey.
D’Amour qualified 38th with a total score of 657, 31 points behind top qualifier Mete Gazoz of Turkey (688), which sent him into the elimination rounds as the 38th seed.
There, D’Amour won his first two elimination matches, beating 91st-seeded Kaj Sjoberg of Sweden 6-2 (27-25, 29-24, 26-26, 28-28) in the first round, then edging 27th-seeded Nicolas Bernardi of Italy in a shootout 6-5 (29-26, 27-29, 27-29, 29-28, 26-26).
However, D’Amour’s tournament run ended with a 6-4 loss to sixth-seeded Dan Olaru of Moldova 6-4 (30-26, 27-26, 28-29, 28-30, 28-29) in the third round. Olaru, who went on to take the gold medal, had to rally from losing the first two sets to knock out D’Amour.
The finish helped D’Amour maintain his No. 6 outdoor world ranking in the men’s recurve, and put him in a 13-way tie for 20th in the Archery World Cup standings entering the next World Cup event in Shanghai on May 16-21.
D’Amour was one of two U.S. Virgin Islands archers competing in the Antalya World Cup event. He was joined by St. Thomas’ Anne Abernathy, who finished tied for 65th.
Abernathy, who has competed in the Winter Olympics for the USVI, had problems during the qualifying rounds, finishing 105th with 529 – 148 points behind top qualifier Alejandra Valencia of Mexico (677).
Abernathy – who turned 70 on April 12 -- then lost in the first round of eliminations to 24th-seeded Penny Healey of Great Britain 6-0 (26-24, 27-20, 26-18). Healey went on to take the gold medal in women’s recurve.