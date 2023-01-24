St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour took a step up in the world rankings after coming away with a top-20 finish in the Sud de France indoor archery tournament held over the weekend in Nimes, France.
The 22-year-old D’Amour finished in a tie for 17th place in the men’s recurve division in the event, part of World Archery’s World Indoor Series of tournaments.
That finish – actually his worst of the 2023 indoor season – helped D’Amour move up one spot in World Archery’s overall rankings. He is now tied for sixth with Turkey’s Mete Gazoz.
D’Amour qualified eighth in the Sud de France tournament with a score of 591, just four points behind top qualifier Matias Grande of Mexico (595).
That finish also helped D’Amour in the Indoor World Series’ open rankings, which are based on qualifying-round scores. He’s now fourth in men’s recurve with 1,768 points, just 15 behind top-ranked Thomas Chirault of France.
However, D’Amour’s stay in the elimination round was a brief one – he was upset by 25th-seeded Jules Vautrin of France in five sets 6-4 (30-30, 30-30, 30-30, 30-28, 29-29) in the first round.
Still, the finish also put D’Amour into World Archery’s indoor elite rankings – which are based on tournament finishes – with a group of two dozen archers at No. 31.
Up next for D’Amour is the Lancaster Classic this coming weekend in Lancaster, Pa., followed by The Vegas Shoot in Las Vegas on Feb. 3-5.