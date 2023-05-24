St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour overcame weather conditions over the weekend to finish in a tie for 17th in the Archery World Cup event in Shanghai, China, which concluded Sunday.
The 21-year-old D’Amour dealt with heavy showers in the qualifying round of the second stop on the World Cup tour to shoot 645, good for 28th out of 92 entries in the men’s recurve division.
With the field cut down to the top 64 qualifiers for the elimination rounds, D’Amour opened with a 6-0 victory over Taiwan’s Yu-Yang Su (29-27, 29-28, 29-18), the 37th seed, in the first round.
However, D’Amour’s run in the eliminations ended in the second round with a 6-2 loss to Italy’s Mauro Nespoli (29-29, 29-29, 28-29, 27-28).
D’Amour’s finish in Shanghai allowed him to remain at No. 6 in World Archery’s rankings in the men’s recurve division entering the third stop in the Archery World Cup series in Medellin, Colombia, on June 12-18.