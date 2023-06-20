St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour finished in a tie for ninth place in the third stage of the Archery World Cup competition, held over the weekend in Medellin, Colombia.
The 21-year-old D’Amour qualified 14th out of 95 entries in the men’s recurve division with a total score of 672, beating out South Korea’s Oh Jim Hyek in a tiebreaker.
That sent D’Amour into the elimination rounds as the 14th seed, where he won his first two matches – over 51st seeded Hugo Franco of Cuba 7-3 (26-27, 28-27, 28-26, 27-27, 27-26), and 19th seeded Su Yu-Yang of Taiwan 7-3 (29-29, 28-26, 28-29, 27-26, 30-27).
However, D’Amour was knocked out of eliminations in the Round of 16, losing to third-seeded Kim Je Deok of South Korea 6-2 (28-27, 30-29, 28-29, 30-28).
Kim went on to advance to the gold medal match, losing to Italy’s Mauro Nespoli 6-4.
D’Amour was among two U.S. Virgin Islands archers competing in the Medellin Archery World Cup event. St. Thomas’ Anne Abernathy finished 78th out of 84 entries in the women’s recurve division.
The 70-year-old Abernathy, a USVI Winter Olympian, qualified 78th with a total score of 575, and did not make the elimination rounds.