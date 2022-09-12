St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour claimed his second title of the week at the VIII Copa Merengue archery tournament, taking Sunday’s gold medal match at the World Rankings Event in the Dominican Republic.

The 21-year-old D’Amour, seeded second in the men’s recurve division, claimed his third consecutive title by beating fourth-seeded Hugo Franco 6-4 (26-25, 26-26, 25-29, 26-26, 28-25) in the championship match at the Parque del Este’s archery range in Santo Domingo.