St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour claimed his second title of the week at the VIII Copa Merengue archery tournament, taking Sunday’s gold medal match at the World Rankings Event in the Dominican Republic.
The 21-year-old D’Amour, seeded second in the men’s recurve division, claimed his third consecutive title by beating fourth-seeded Hugo Franco 6-4 (26-25, 26-26, 25-29, 26-26, 28-25) in the championship match at the Parque del Este’s archery range in Santo Domingo.
The finish will likely boost D’Amour up in World Archery’s rankings – possibly into the top 10 -- when they’re updated later Sunday. He entered the Copa Merengue ranked 14th in the world, but finished last season at No. 6 after being ranked as high as third.
It also continued D’Amour’s recent run of success. Last month, he won his first major tournament title in the senior men’s recurve division at the U.S. Open Championships in Malvern, Pa., then followed that by winning the Central American and Caribbean Games Qualifier on Thursday during the Copa Merengue tournament.
In other events at the VIII Copa Merengue:
X On Saturday, the U.S. Virgin Islands’ mixed recurve team of D’Amour and Tatyana Muntyan missed out on a medal, losing in a shootout to Cuba in the bronze medal match.
D’Amour and Muntyan, who competed for the then-Soviet Union in the 2008 Seoul Olympics, shot the third-seeded USVI over sixth-seeded Bermuda 6-0 (35-31, 36-33, 36-30) in the quarterfinals. However, the USVI duo lost to second-seeded Chile 6-2 (36-38, 36-33, 38-37, 38-35) in the semifinals.
In the bronze medal match, the U.S. Virgin Islands and top-seeded Cuba wound up in a 4-4 tie after four rounds (37-33, 36-36, 35-35, 38-39), forcing a shootoff.
Both Muntyan and Cuba’s Elizabeth Rodriguez shot 7s, while D’Amour and Cuba’s Adrian Puentes both had 10s. But Puentes’ shot was closer to dead center, giving Cuba the point and the match.
Fifth-seeded Venezuela (Mayra Mendez and Luis Edgardo Vivas Sanchez) claimed the gold medal, beating Chile (Javiera Andrades and Andres Aguilar) 5-3 in the final (35-35, 32-35, 37-36, 38-36).