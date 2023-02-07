St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour claimed another medal over the weekend with his performance at The Vegas Shoot indoor archery tournament, which concluded Sunday in Las Vegas.
The 21-year-old D’Amour took the bronze medal in the World Archery World Indoor Series Final tournament’s men’s recurve division. He also finished fourth in The Vegas Shoot’s men’s championship recurve division.
D’Amour qualified fifth for the Indoor World Series Finals – only the top 16 advanced – with a three-day total of 887 (297-295-295). That included an incredible 49 shots in the X-ring, second-most behind Brazil’s Marcus Dalmeida, who led the qualifying rounds at 892 with 51 X-rings.
In the elimination rounds, D’Amour topped Germany’s Florian Unruh 6-2 (30-29, 29-29, 30-29, 30-30) in the Round of 16, then beat Germany’s Felix Wieser 7-1 (30-29, 29-28, 29-29, 30-29) in the quarterfinals.
D’Amour lost his shot at the gold medal with a semifinal loss to South Korea’s Pil-Joong Kim 6-4 (29-30, 28-29, 30-28, 29-29, 30-30), but recovered in the bronze-medal match to top India’s Sachin Gupta 6-4 (30-30, 29-30, 30-28, 30-29, 30-30).
Steve Wiljer of the Netherlands took the gold medal, winning 6-5 (30-28, 29-30, 30-29, 29-30, 30-30, 10-10) by putting his tiebreaker shot closer to the center than Kim.
D’Amour nearly added a second medal, tying with Kim and South Korea’s Bonchan Ku in The Vegas Shoot’s men’s championship recurve division at 592. Ku wound up taking the tiebreaker – total X-ring shots – with 36 over D’Amour (33) and Kim (23).
D’Amour was one of three U.S. Virgin Islands archers competing in The Vegas Shoot, which drew more than 4,000 competitors worldwide to the three-day tournament at the South Point Hotel and Casino.
Tatyana Muntyan, 54, finished 34th out of 49 competitors in the women’s championship recurve division with a three-day total of 833 (281-277-275). Meanwhile, Mike Gerard finished 27th out of 32 competitors in the men’s recurve Flight 1 with 834 (282-279-273). Neither Muntyan or Gerard advanced to the elimination rounds.