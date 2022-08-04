St. Thomas archer Nicholas D’Amour earned his fourth career podium finish over the weekend, taking the silver medal in the senior men’s recurve division at the USA Archery 2022 Buckeye Classic tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

The 22-year-old D’Amour, who competed for the USVI in the Tokyo Olympics and is currently No. 15 in World Archery’s rankings, now has two medals from USAT events. He took home a bronze medal from the 2020 Gator Cup in Florida.