St. Thomas archer Nicholas D’Amour earned his fourth career podium finish over the weekend, taking the silver medal in the senior men’s recurve division at the USA Archery 2022 Buckeye Classic tournament in Dublin, Ohio.
The 22-year-old D’Amour, who competed for the USVI in the Tokyo Olympics and is currently No. 15 in World Archery’s rankings, now has two medals from USAT events. He took home a bronze medal from the 2020 Gator Cup in Florida.
D’Amour has also claimed silver medals in two international tournaments – the 2021 European Grand Prix and the 2022 Spring Arrows tournament, both held in Turkey.
D’Amour qualified sixth out of 63 archers in the senior men’s recurve division with a score of 665, 20 points back of top qualifier and world No. 2 Brady Ellison (685). That set up a first-round elimination matchup against Cleveland, Ohio, archer Tristan Jones, seeded 59th, which D’Amour easily won 6-0 (27-24, 26-25, 29-15).
D’Amour’s next two opponents also lost by 6-0 scores -- New Jersey’s Anthony Marino III, seeded 38th, in the second round (28-25, 29-23, 26-25); and Colorado’s Shelby Hofmaster, the 43rd seed, in the Round of 16 (27-18, 28-23, 27-25).
D’Amour had a tougher time in the quarterfinals, edging Virginia’s Joonsuh Oh, the No. 3 seed, 6-5 in five sets (27-22, 27-28, 24-29, 27-27, 29-25). He then beat U.S. Olympian and defending Archery World Cup champion Jack Williams in the semifinals 7-3 (30-26, 29-29, 29-28, 27-29, 29-28).
However, D’Amour eventually lost to surprise winner Jackson Mirich of Arizona, the division’s No. 5 seed, by a 6-2 score (29-29, 28-24, 29-29, 29-28) in the gold medal match.
St. Thomas’ Bruce Arnold also competed for the U.S. Virgin Islands at the 2022 Buckeye Classic, qualifying 16th out of 22 archers in the master men’s recurve division. Arnold then lost to Ohio’s Tim Ervin, the division’s No. 17 seed, in the first round of eliminations 6-0 (17-14, 22-21, 23-16).
Both D’Amour and Arnold are scheduled to compete in the VIII Copa Merengue tournament, scheduled for Sept. 6-11 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
The Copa Merengue is both a World Ranking Event, as well as the final qualifying tournament for the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games, scheduled for June 23-July 8, 2023, in Panama City, Panama.