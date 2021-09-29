St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour finished tied for 33rd in the 2021 Hyundai World Archery Championships, which concluded Sunday in Yankton, S.D.
D’Amour, who represented the U.S. Virgin Islands at the Tokyo Olympics in late July, advanced to the second round before being eliminated at the World Championships.
The 19-year-old D’Amour, currently ranked sixth in the world in the men’s recurve division, was 22nd out of 102 entrants after the qualification round with a score of 645.
He then beat Croatia’s Lovro Cerni, seeded 91st after the qualifying round, 6-2 in the first round of eliminations. But D’Amour’s run at the World Championships ended in the second round with a tiebreaker loss to Slovakia’s Luka Arnez 6-5.
D’Amour was one of two USVI archers competing in the Archery World Championships. St. Thomas’ Bruce Arnold qualified 99th with a score of 535. He then lost to Italy’s Alessandro Paoli 6-0 in the first round, and tied for 57th.
South Korea’s Kim Woojin beat Brazil’s Marcus D’Almeida 7-3 in the gold medal match to win the world title, while American Brady Ellison, the world’s top-ranked archer, downed Turkey’s Mete Gazoz — the gold medalist at the Tokyo Games — 6-2 for the bronze medal.
D’Amour will remain in South Dakota for another week, taking part in the 2021 Hyundai Archery World Cup Final, which begins today.
D’Amour is one of eight archers competing in the men’s recurve division for the World Cup title, along with Ellison, Gazoz, India’s Atanu Das, Italy’s Mauro Nespoli, Spain’s Yun Sanchez, Germany’s Maximilian Weckmueller and Jack Williams of the United States.
— Bill Kiser