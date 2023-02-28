St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour won a class title and finished in the top five overall in his division in USA Archery’s Indoor Nationals, which concluded this past weekend.
The USAA Indoor Nationals were held at 12 different sites across the United States between mid-January and late February.
The 21-year-old D’Amour shot his rounds in the men’s recurve division at the Jan. 13-14 event in Pennsylvania, and finished with a then-tournament leading score of 1,171.
D’Amour – who was competing in the men’s recurve guest division – stayed atop the overall men’s recurve scoresheet until Jack Williams, shooting at the California event on Jan. 14-15, moved to No. 1 with an 1,177.
That score was topped on the final weekend by U.S. Olympian Brady Ellison in this past weekend’s Utah event, shooting a near-perfect 1,195 (out of 1,200).
That dropped D’Amour to third overall among the 735 archers competing in the senior men’s recurve division, and No. 1 in the senior men’s recurve guest class. He was 10 points ahead of Ziyi Sun (1,161), with Diego Caballero third at 1,138.
The finish capped off D’Amour’s indoor archery season, where he finished third in the World Archery Indoor World Series’ Elite Division and tied for third in the Open Division.
D’Amour – currently ranked sixth in the world in men’s recurve -- now heads to Antalya, Turkey, to begin training for the outdoor archery season with both Turkey’s and Brazil’s national Olympic teams.
His first outdoor event also takes place in Turkey, the KBSA Spring Arrows tournament on March 27-31. That will be followed by the first leg of the European Grand Prix in Lilleshall, England, on April 3-8, and the first stage of the Archery World Cup in Antalya on April 18-23.