Nicholas D’Amour has competed all around the world in archery tournaments, and has the trophies to show for his success.
The St. Thomas resident will now have to make room for another prize — a gold medal from the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games.
D’Amour won the men’s recurve individual division title Thursday afternoon in San Salvador, El Salvador, rolling through two matches in decisive fashion to earn the U.S. Virgin Islands’ first archery medal.
To get that gold medal, the 21-year-old D’Amour had to win twice at San Salvador’s Merliot Sports Complex — beating Cuba’s Hugo Franco 6-2 in four sets (28-27, 29-27, 28-28, 28-28) in the semifinals, then defeating Colombia’s Jorge Enriquez 6-0 in three sets (29-27, 27-26, 29-28) in the final.
“I was incredibly proud of myself and happy,” D’Amour said in an exclusive telephone interview with The Daily News. “I had been having some issues with my equipment going into this competition, and I was happy I was able to work through the problem and continue to shoot well.”
D’Amour added to the U.S. Virgin Islands’ medal haul with the territory’s second gold medal of the 2023 CAC Games, joining the one won by the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior women’s basketball team on June 28.
The last time the territory brought back two medals from the CAC Games was 2010, when it claimed a pair of silver medals — by Tabarie Henry in the men’s 400-meter run and Muhammad Halim in the men’s long jump — in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.
It’s been even longer since the USVI earned two gold medals at the same CAC Games — 2002, to be precise, when Anthony Kotour (sailing) and Chesen B. Frey (cycling) both won in, ironically, San Salvador.
However, to get in contention for a medal, D’Amour had to work through a pair of tough matches earlier in the elimination rounds. He fought back from a 4-0 deficit to beat Martinique’s Christel Denis Nicolas 6-4 in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, then needed a single-arrow shootout to beat Cuba’s Javier Alejandro Vega Valle 6-5 in the quarterfinals Wednesday.
“I definitely had a couple of tough matches in the beginning,” said D’Amour, currently 10th in the latest World Archery rankings. “Being who I am, I have a target on my back. People look at me, and can either react like they really want to beat me or they’re nervous because they’re afraid that I’m going to beat them.
“In those matches, they definitely wanted to beat me — I could tell because they were shooting better than they ever had, because they were shooting against me. But then in the final couple of matches, they knew I was good … but I knew as long as I kept myself together, I could still win.”
Enriquez — who had advanced to the gold medal round by beating Mexico’s Caleb Urbina 6-4 in the semifinals — finished with the silver medal, while Franco earned the bronze medal after beating Urbina 6-5 in the consolation match.
On the track, field
Two U.S. Virgin Islands athletes were in finals Thursday night at San Salvador’s Jorge Gonzalez National Stadium:
• Maia Campbell, a Conference USA indoor champion while on Texas-San Antonio’s track team, finished seventh in the women’s shot put with a heave of 14.99 meters.
While Campbell’s toss set a season-best for the 24-year-old shot putter, it was far off her career best — a USVI record 17.33-meter effort in May 2021.
• St. Croix’s Rachel Conhoff, who recently finished her senior year on Ursinus College’s track team, finished seventh in the women’s 1,500-meter run in 4 minutes, 42.99 seconds.
Conhoff’s run was far off of her season best,, a 4:38.87 set in on May 25 in Rochester, N.Y., but was also short of her personal best, a USVI-record 4:35.43 set in May 2022.
Coming up
There’s one U.S. Virgin Islands athlete remaining to compete in the CAC Games — Yashira Rhymer-Stuart in the women’s high jump, which will be held today at the National Stadium.
Rhymer-Stuart was an NCAA Division II indoor track champion and six-time All-American at Bellarmine University before graduating in 2019.