St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour opened his indoor archery tournament season with a gold medal finish in the opening event of the Hershey Winter Series, held Sunday, Jan. 8, in Annville, Pa.

The 22-year-old D’Amour won the USA Archery-sanctioned tournament’s senior men’s recurve division title with a total score of 586. That score also earned him the tournament’s overall title, topping all divisions – rercurve, compound and barebow.