St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour opened his indoor archery tournament season with a gold medal finish in the opening event of the Hershey Winter Series, held Sunday, Jan. 8, in Annville, Pa.
The 22-year-old D’Amour won the USA Archery-sanctioned tournament’s senior men’s recurve division title with a total score of 586. That score also earned him the tournament’s overall title, topping all divisions – rercurve, compound and barebow.
D’Amour, who finished the 2022 outdoor season at No. 6 in World Archery’s rankings, shot just 288 in the first half of the day-long tournament, but closed the second half with a near-perfect 298 (out of 300) to take both the class and overall title.
The finish, along with his performance at the Winter Warm-Up tournament in Lancaster, Pa., earlier moved him from 59th to 13th in the world indoor rankings.
D’Amour is next scheduled to compete this weekend at the U.S. Indoor Nationals, which begin Friday in Lancaster, Pa. He will then travel to Europe for the Sud de France tournament in Nimes, France.
D’Amour then closes out his indoor archery schedule back in the United States, competing in the Lancaster Archery Classic, set for Jan. 26-29 in Lancaster, Pa.; and The Vegas Shoot on Feb. 2-5 in Las Vegas.