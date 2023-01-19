St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour won his second straight major indoor archery tournament over the weekend, taking top honors in the USA Archery Indoor Nationals regional tournament in Lancaster, Pa.
The 22-year-old D’Amour, currently ranked seventh in the world indoors by World Archery, posted scores of 586 and 585 for a two-day total of 1,171 to take the men’s senioir recurve division. D’Amour’s score also topped all competitors and divisions – including compound and barebow -- at the Lancaster regional.
This was a near-repeat of D’Amour’s performance a week earlier, when he won both the men’s recurve and overall titles at the Hershey Winter Series tournament in Annville, Pa., on Jan. 8.
In addition, D’Amour currently sits second overall among the Indoor Nationals regional competitors in the men’s senior recurve behind U.S. Olympian Jack Williams, who won the Chula Vista, Calif., regional with a score of 1,177.
The USA Archery Indoor Nationals is comprised of 12 regional events held through late February. The remaining events will be held in Albuquerque, N.M.; Madisonville, Ky.; Newberry, Fla.; St. Michael, Minn.; Sacramento, Calif.; Harrisonburg, Va.; Fiskdale, Mass.; Mason, Mich.; College Station, Texas; and Salt Lake City, Utah.
The top eight archers in the recurve, compound and barebow divisions after the regionals qualify for the 54th annual USA Archery Indoor Nationals Final tournament, scheduled for March 22-24 in Louisville, Ky., during the National Field Archery Association Indoor Nationals.
D’Amour has at least three more indoor tournaments scheduled before starting training for his 2023 outdoor schedule. His next tournament will be this weekend at the Sud de France in Nimes, France which begins Friday.
D’Amour then heads back to the United States for the Lancaster Classic in Lancaster, Pa., on Jan. 26-29; and The Vegas Shoot and Indoor World Series Final tournament in Las Vegas on Feb. 2-5.