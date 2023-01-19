St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour won his second straight major indoor archery tournament over the weekend, taking top honors in the USA Archery Indoor Nationals regional tournament in Lancaster, Pa.

The 22-year-old D’Amour, currently ranked seventh in the world indoors by World Archery, posted scores of 586 and 585 for a two-day total of 1,171 to take the men’s senioir recurve division. D’Amour’s score also topped all competitors and divisions – including compound and barebow -- at the Lancaster regional.