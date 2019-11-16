D.C. United forward Gordon Wild, center, hugs teammate Chris Odoi-Atsem, left, after his pass set up Wild’s first-half goal in Friday night’s exhibition match against Bermuda’s national team at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix.
ST. CROIX — It rained and it rained some more, but the elements could not stop D.C. United and Bermuda’s national soccer team in a goal-scoring international friendly Friday night, with the American side coming out on top in a 4-2 victory at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex.
The four-time Major League Soccer champions played without former Manchester United and English national team star Wayne Rooney, but came out on a mission to entertain.
