A series of “Dads vs. Kids” basketball games will be held during the St. Croix Mental Health Awareness Basketball Extravaganza on Friday evening.
The games will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at St. Croix Educational Complex High School’s Tim Duncan Gymnasium.
The event is being sponsored by the V.I. Health Department’s Maternal and Child Health Division and the V.I. Tourism Department’s Division of Festivals.
Fathers and their sons are being sought to play in Friday’s games. To register or for more information, call 340-626-3878.