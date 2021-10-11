St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour finally came out on top in an international archery tournament, winning the junior boys recurve division title Saturday at the Open South American Youth Championships in Guayaquil, Ecuador.
The 19-year-old D’Amour, currently No. 6 in World Archery’s rankings, put together a near-perfect week to claim his first international title and second gold medal overall — he won the Junior Pan American Games Qualifier in Colombia in May — after finishing fifth at the 2021 Hyundai Archery World Cup Final in South Dakota two weeks ago.
The USVI Olympian led the qualifying round with a two-round score of 670, 50 points ahead of No. 2 qualifier Jorge Adrian Rosas Vera of Ecuador (620) and 66 points ahead of No. 3 qualifier Ronald Freire Murillo, also from Ecuador (604).
That gave D’Amour a first-round bye in the elimination round, from where he ran roughshod over the rest of the field. He beat Peru’s Brune Alejandro Lopez Villa 6-0 in the quarterfinals, No. 4 seed Tomas Pena Leiva of Chile 6-2 in the semifinals, then downed Rosas Vera 6-0 in the gold medal match.
