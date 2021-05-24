Nicholas D’Amour is getting closer and closer to achieving one of his biggest goals — competing in the Olympics.
The St. Thomas native took another big step towards doing just that Sunday by finishing fourth at the Lausanne 2021 Hyundai Archery World Cup tournament in Switzerland.
While the 19-year-old D’Amour lost both of his elimination-round matches in the men’s Olympic recurve division Sunday, the finish — along with the points he earned — were enough to move D’Amour atop the Archery World Cup standings at the season’s midway point.
D’Amour now has 27 World Cup points, just one point ahead of American archer Brady Ellison (26) and two ahead of India’s Atanu Das (25) heading into the next event, scheduled for June 18-27 in Paris.
Preceding the Paris Archery World Cup tourney will be the Final Qualification Tournament for the Tokyo Games, so D’Amour has a chance to bring home two prizes next month.
“I know that if I want to have a good shot [to qualify for Tokyo] in Paris and in the Olympics that I need to practice in the finals venue more, and the only way to practice in the finals venue is to make the finals,” D’Amour said.
“[The Lausanne tournament] is just practice for Paris and for the Olympics.”
D’Amour had qualified eighth out of 80 competitors in the men’s recurve division at Lausanne, then won three straight matches — including an upset victory over top-seeded Mauro Nespoli in the quarterfinals — to advance to the semifinals.
However, on Sunday, D’Amour lost to Germany’s Maximilian Weckmueller 6-4 in their semifinal match, then lost again — this time 6-4 to 18-year-old Yun Sanchez of Spain — in the bronze-medal match later that day.
Still, D’Amour’s finish at Lausanne is his fourth straight inside the top 10 over the past two months at an international tournament, and has resulted in a meteoric rise in World Archery’s rankings.
D’Amour entered the Lausanne tournament 20th in World Archery’s rankings, having climbed from 196th on March 20 to his current spot, and could move up several more positions after his finish in Switzerland.