St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour earned an individual berth in next year’s Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador after winning Thursday’s special qualifying tournament at the VIII Copa Merengue archery tournament in the Dominican Republic.
The 22-year-old D’Amour, coming off winning at the U.S. Open Championships last month, did not lose a set in sweeping through the men’s recurve division qualifier and earning an individual berth for next year’s CAC Games, to be held June 23-July 8 in San Salvador.
D’Amour, the top seed in the eight-archer field, opened the quarterfinals by beating Martinique’s Michel Frederic 6-0 (28-22, 27-21, 29-19). He then topped two of his U.S. Virgin Islands teammates to earn the gold medal, beating Bruce Arnold 6-0 (30-24, 28-18, 26-25) in the semifinals and Mike Gerard 6-0 (29-19, 27-24, 28-21) in the gold medal match.
Arnold, who had advanced to the semifinals by beating Martinique’s Denis Christel Nicholas 6-2 (28-19, 24-19, 21-22, 23-21), also medaled by beating Trindad and Tobago’s Daniel Catariz Ragbir in the bronze medal match 6-4 (16-24, 28-25, 18-26, 27-24, 26-24).
Gerard opened his run to a silver medal by topping Martinique’s Oann Marine 6-0 (25-11, 23-12, 27-22) in the quarterfinals, then beating Catariz Raagbir 7-3 (25-25, 21-27, 25-21, 27-25, 26-23) in the semifinals.
Other USVI archers competing in the VIII Copa Merengue during Thursday’s rounds were:
X Tatyana Muntyan earned a bronze medal in the women’s recurve division’s CAC Games qualifier by beating USVI teammate and five-time Winter Olympian Anne Abernathy 6-0 (23-22, 15-4, 26-20) in the consolation match.
Muntyan, the division’s No. 2 seed, was upset by third-seeded Lea-Lynn Gregorio of Guadelupe 6-4 (22-23, 25-23, 27-27, 28-26, 24-24) in the semifinals.
Abernathy, the No. 5 seed, beat Bermuda’s Robin Selley 6-4 (20-25, 23-20, 20-23, 23-22, 27-21) in the quarterfinals, then lost to top-seeded Mayra Mendez of Venezuela 6-0 (27-24, 25-19, 26-23) in the semifinals.
Gregorio went on to win the gold medal and the CAC Games berth, beating Mendez in the final 7-1 (27-25, 25-25, 28-24, 27-26).
X In the team competition at the VIII Copa Merengue, both of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ recurve teams earned bronze medals, but missed out on qualifying for the CAC Games.
The USVI men’s squad – comprised of Arnold, D’Amour and Gerard – defeated Bermuda 5-1 (50-50, 50-47, 52-49) in the third-place match.
The USVI, seeded second in the six-team field, was bumped to the bronze medal match after losing to third-seeded Venezuela 5-4 (50-53, 54-55, 51-48, 55-54, 28-24) in the semifinals.
Cuba went on to take the gold medal, beating Venezuela 6-0 (57-54, 58-53, 56-46).
In the women’s recurve division, the USVI team – comprised of Abernathy, Muntyan and Ford George – lost to the Dominican Republic 6-0 (50-37, 49-33, 44-35) in the semifinals.
Cuba, the top seed, then went on to knock off the Dominican Republic 5-1 (48-37, 50-38, 50-50) in the gold medal match.
X With the CAC Games qualifiers out of the way, the U.S. Virgin Islands archers now turn to World Archery’s world rankings portion of the tournament, with individual competition beginning today.
In the men’s recurve division, second-seeded D’Amour will face U.S. archer Aidan Saliger in the second round today at the Parque del Este in Santo Domingo. Arnold will next face U.S. archer Vanugopal Kunnavakkam, the No. 6 seed, while Gerard will face Christel Denis Nicolas of Martinique.
In the women’s recurve division, Muntyan will face 22nd-seeded Jeniffer Reina of the Dominican Republic in the first round of eliminations, Abernathy takes on 10th-seeded Mayra Mendez of Venezuela, Ford George faces No. 8 seed Javiera Andrades of Chile and Goddess George goes against No. 7 seed Olivia Martin of the United States.