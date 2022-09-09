St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour earned an individual berth in next year’s Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador after winning Thursday’s special qualifying tournament at the VIII Copa Merengue archery tournament in the Dominican Republic.

The 22-year-old D’Amour, coming off winning at the U.S. Open Championships last month, did not lose a set in sweeping through the men’s recurve division qualifier and earning an individual berth for next year’s CAC Games, to be held June 23-July 8 in San Salvador.