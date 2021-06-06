ST. CROIX — The U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national soccer team didn’t give its offense much of a workout Saturday night against El Salvador.
However, the Dashing Eagles’ defense got more than they could handle from the Salvadorans, suffering a 7-0 loss in the USVI’s final first-round group-play match in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Americas Qualifiers.
The USVI National Team finished its four first-round matches with an 0-4-0 record, and extended its winless streak in international play (excluding friendlies) to eight consecutive matches, dating back nearly 20 months.
Even worse, the Dashing Eagles have been held to just one goal in those eight matches — coming in a 2-1 loss to St. Martin in a CONCACAF Nations League Qualifier on Nov. 19, 2019 — and were outscored 15-0 in their four World Cup Qualifiers matches.
“It was tough,” said assistant coach Roberto DaSilva, who took over head coaching duties for Saturday’s match after Gilberto Damiano could not travel due to visa issues. “It’s always a challenge to play one of the best countries in our region.
“It’s part of the process. We have a young team, and it takes a while. We’ve got to give them a chance to eventually build up [experience] and look for the future.”
It could have been much worse — the Dashing Eagles’ defense made two point-blank saves in the first half after goalkeeper Lionel Brown got forced out of position, and El Salvador had two goals disallowed in the second half.
The USVI National Team only had two legit chances to score — Joshua Ramos had a breakaway midway through the first half, and Karson Kendall had a free kick from just outside the goal box early in the second — only to see the shots saved by El Salvador keeper Mario Gonzalez or miss the goal entirely.
Yet for the first half and part of the second, the U.S. Virgin Islands was still in Saturday’s match, only going down 2-0 at the half on goals by Marvin Monterroza in the 23rd minute and Juan Portillo in the 30th minute.
“We were hoping we could give them a better challenge, a better game,” DaSilva said. “The first half was our best half. I thought that looking at what we could’ve done, we played our best soccer until the 55th or 60th minute. Then everything went south.”
That’s when the Salvadorans’ offense began to take advantage of a tiring Dashing Eagles’ defense, cutting loose for five goals in a 12-minute span late in the half.
Reserve forward David Rugamas, who came on in the 59th minute, opened the run for El Salvador with his goal in the 78th minute — the first of three he would have in the half, adding scores in the 82nd and 90th minute.
Another reserve, Joshua Perez, scored in the 79th minute, and Monterroza added his second goal of the match in the 86th minute.
“I thought we were doing a pretty good job,” Kendall said. “But when it rains, it pours. Once one [goal] went in, we kinda got disorganized and lost our heads a little bit. That’s when they started coming on with more.
“We obviously want to win one and show the fans we’re here, but when things go not your way, you’ve got to go back to the drawing board and work on what was done wrong.”
El Salvador moved a step closer to earning Group A’s spot in the second round of matches in the World Cup Americas Qualifiers. The Salvadorans are 2-0-1 (seven points) and tied with Antigua and Barbuda atop the group standings, with the two sides set to face off June 8 in San Salvador.
Should the two teams play to a tie, the decider will come down to goal differential — and that’s where El Salvador now has the advantage. Saturday’s decisive victory gives the Salvadorans a plus-9 goal differential (10 goals scored, one goal allowed) to Antigua and Barbuda’s plus-4 differential (six scored, two allowed).
“There’s a few teams fighting for that top spot, so goal differential does become an issue,” Brown said. “That does increase the urgency for them to get as many as they can in the time allotted. They were going for blood, which is the right thing to do in this sport.
“There’s no need to have mercy, man; if we give you something, you take it. That’s what it’s about, and that’s exactly what they did [Saturday]. They punished us every chance they got. It’s tough, a tough one for us.”