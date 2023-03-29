ST. CROIX — The U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national soccer team though it could take on a spoiler’s role in CONCACAF Nations League play.
Instead, it was Sint Maarten that pulled off the surprise, taking a 2-1 victory over the Dashing Eagles in their final group play match Tuesday night at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex.
Jeroen Cox’s goal with less than four minutes remaining in regulation sent Sint Maarten on to the match win, and put them atop the League C, Group A standings at 3-1-2 (11 points).
That not only will move Sint Maarten into League B for the next Nations League cycle in 2023-2024, but it sends them on to the CONCACAF Gold Cup Prelims, which begin next month.
“It was a good game, as we were expecting,” USVI head coach Gilberto Damiano said after the match. “Both teams came to play, both teams came to win. Sometimes it doesn’t go your way.”
The USVI National Team — which finished group play at 1-4-1 (four points) — could have spoiled Sint Maarten’s move by getting either a win or a draw Tuesday.
However, two things had to go right for Sint Maarten — beating the Dashing Eagles, then hoping Turks and Caicos Islands could take down group leader Bonaire in Tuesday’s other match.
Sint Maarten took care of its half, then got a break — and the group title — when Turks and Caicos Islands upset Bonaire 2-1.
That left Bonaire second in the Group A standings at 3-2-1 (10 points), with Turks and Caicos Islands finishing third at 3-3-0 (nine points).
After battling to a scoreless tie in the first half, Sint Maarten got on the scoreboard first when Gerwin Lake punched in the match’s first goal in the 58th minute.
However, the Dashing Eagles were able to tie things up in the 76th minute when defender Karson Kendall put in a corner kick from William Shaffer.
But Sint Maarten went back on top to stay later on Cox’s goal in the 86th minute.
The U.S. Virgin Islands had a chance at tying the match again late in the half, but Sint Maarten defender Duane Tjen-A-Kwoei stopped a shot on goal by USVI’s Joshua Ramos five minutes into stoppage time.