EUGENE, Ore. — Sprinter Beyonce DeFreitas of the British Virgin Islands wrapped up the Virgin Islands’ participation in the 18th World Athletics Championships on Monday night, failing to advance out of the heat races in the women’s 200-meter dash.
DeFreitas, a rising junior on Central Florida’s women’s track and field team, finished seventh in her heat race — the fifth of six held — in 23.81 seconds, good for 42nd overall out of 44 sprinters entered in the event.
“It wasn’t the best — a bit disappointing but it’s all a part of the game,” said DeFreitas who ran a personal best of 23.20 seconds earlier this season. “I had a great start. It’s just that I couldn’t get the turnover coming off the curve. I ran the curve how I wanted too, but it was coming off the curve that was not the best.”
DeFreitas hadn’t run a 200-meter dash since the NCAA East Regional at the end of May, finishing 34th overall in 23.62 seconds. She said that could be part of the reason for having problems with her transition.
“I’m not in race shape since I haven’t run in so long,” said DeFreitas, whose next competition will be at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England in early August. “That could be part of the reason the race didn’t go as planned today. It was good to get a race under my belt before heading to the Commonwealth Games.”
With the 2023 World Championships set to be held in Budapest, Hungary, DeFreitas said that from what she experienced in this year’s Worlds, she’ll need to have races after her collegiate season – especially before a major championships — so she can stay race ready.
Willis “Chucky” Todman, who has coached DeFreitas since her formative years, said he hadn’t gone over the race with her, because sometimes after an athlete didn’t perform as expected, you don’t throw salt on the wound. From an assessment, he thought she ran a good first 50 meters.
“At one point in the race coming down the home stretch, I was wondering if she was hurt, because she was way off her personal best,” he said. “The way she was practicing, Beyonce should have gotten fourth in that race because she was on pace to run at least 23 [seconds] flat.”
Todman said one to the coaches pointed out that she hadn’t run since May, and he couldn’t bring her to the meet and expect her to compete with persons who have been racing. While she ran the women’s 100-meter dash at the Caribbean Games less than three weeks earlier, she wasn’t at her best.
“That’s another thing we have to look at — being in shape is one thing but you have to be race sharp, especially coming into this meet,” he said. “We did Beyonce an injustice, and it messed with her not only running well, but her confidence as well. So the only thing I can do is try to get back that confidence for the Commonwealth Games.”