EUGENE, Ore. — Sprinter Beyonce DeFreitas of the British Virgin Islands wrapped up the Virgin Islands’ participation in the 18th World Athletics Championships on Monday night, failing to advance out of the heat races in the women’s 200-meter dash.

DeFreitas, a rising junior on Central Florida’s women’s track and field team, finished seventh in her heat race — the fifth of six held — in 23.81 seconds, good for 42nd overall out of 44 sprinters entered in the event.