Wednesday’s Results Varsity Boys Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 51, Antilles School 42: The Devil Rays pulled away in the second half to knock off the Hurricanes in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league opener at the Mark C. Marin Center.
Jordan Fleming scored 11 points, Vern Frett added 10 points and Jayden Dixie had eight points for Ivanna Eudora Kean High (1-0), which was tied with Antilles (0-2) 24-all at the halftime break.
But the Devil Rays went on to outscore the Hurricanes 27-18 over the final two quarters. Ivanna Eudora Kean High pulled ahead with a 14-9 run in the third quarter, then put the game away by outscoring Antilles 13-9 in the fourth quarter.
Julien Lowenstein had a game-high 12 points for the Hurricanes, with Onxy Reid adding 10 points and Lorenz Penn scoring six points.
Coming up: Nine basketball games — split between middle school boys, junior varsity boys and varsity boys and girls — are on the schedule for next week. All begin at 4 p.m.
Monday, March 14: The league’s first middle school boys game will be held on St. John, with Julius E. Sprauve School taking on Gifft Hill School at the Pine Peace basketball court.
Tuesday, March 15: A junior varsity boys-varsity boys doubleheader between Charlotte Amalie High School and Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy will be held at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School gymnasium on St. Thomas.
Wednesday, March 16: Another JV boys-varsity boys doubleheader — this time between Ivanna Eudora Kean High and Virgin Islands Montessori — will be held at the IEKHS gymnasium.
Thursday, March 17: The Kean High gymnasium will host a middle school boys game between Virgin Islands Montessori and Addelita Cancryn Junior High School, and a varsity girls game between rivals Ivanna Eudora Kean High and Charlotte Amalie High.
Friday, March 18: A middle school boys doubleheader will be played at the Pine Peace courts on St. John, with Virgin Islands Montessori taking on Sprauve School, followed by Cancryn Junior High facing Gifft Hill School.