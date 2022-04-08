Thursday’s Results Varsity Girls Basketball
Charlotte Amalie High School 45, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 31: After a two-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lady Chicken Hawks repeated as the St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league champions with a two-game sweep over the Devil Rays.
Jahnesha Gomez had a double-double with a game-high 26 points and 12 rebounds for Charlotte Amalie High, which rallied from a nine-point deficit in the first quarter to beat its island rivals at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High pulled out to a 15-3 lead by the closing stages of the first quarter, but Gomez’s first 3-pointer late in the period kicked off a run of 10 unanswered points for the Lady Chicken Hawks that put them back in the game.
After a series of lead changes, another 3-pointer by Gomez put Charlotte Amalie High in the lead for good late in the second quarter, and the Lady Chicken Hawks led 25-20 at the halftime break.
Charlotte Amalie High would extend its lead in the second half, holding the Lady Devil Rays to 18.2% shooting and 3 of 19 from the free throw line over the final two quarters.
Yemeli Rodriguez added six points and Patricia Thomas had five points for the Lady Chicken Hawks, and Kayla LaPlace had a game-high 13 rebounds.
Jada Isaac had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Ivanna Eudora Kean High, with J’niaa Celestine adding 11 points and Whitney Isaac five points.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 70, Antilles School 64: The Devil Rays capped off an abbreviated season by topping the Hurricanes in two games in the St. Thomas-St. John IAA league championship series at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
Four players finished in double figures for Ivanna Eudora Kean High, which led by as many as 20 points in the third quarter before Antilles mounted a comeback.
Te’shawn Hill led the Devil Rays with 17 points, Jayden Dixie had a double-double with 14 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, Guyma Phebe added 13 points and Vern Frett had 11 points and five assists.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High never trailed in Thursday’s game, leading 12-8 by the end of the first quarter and 34-14 at the halftime break. The Devil Rays were ahead 44-24 early in the third before the Hurricanes closed the quarter with an 11-2 run to pull within 46-35.
Trevor Prince had a game-high 18 points for Antilles School, which had three players finish in double figures. Lorenz Penn added 14 points and Onyx Reid nearly had a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Wednesday’s Results Varsity Boys Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 64, Antilles School 57: The Devil Rays rallied in the second half to take the first game in their best-of-3 St. Thomas-St. John IAA league championship series from the Hurricanes at Ivanna Eudora Kean High’s Digna Wheatley Gymnasium.
Vern Frett scored 15 of his team-high 17 points in the second half for Ivanna Eudora Kean High, which trailed 27-25 at the halftime break. But behind Frett, Guyma Phebe and Te’Shawn Hill, the Devil Rays outscored Antilles School 39-30 over the final two quarters.
Jayden Dixie added 11 points for Ivanna Eudora Kean High, as did Phebe, who had seven of his 11 points in the second half. Hill finished with nine points, all coming over the final two quarters.
Trevor Prince led all scorers with 19 points for the Hurricanes, 12 coming in the second half as they tried to stem the Devil Rays.
Onyx Reid had 15 points, 10 coming in the second quarter as Antilles rallied from a seven-point deficit, and Lorenz Penn added seven points.
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 40, Charlotte Amalie High School 34: The Devil Rays claimed the St. Thomas-St. John IAA league championship from the Chicken Hawks to sweep the best-of-3 series in two games.
Zavier Powell and Dale Brathwaite each had a game-high 11 points for Ivanna Eudora Kean High, which overcame a slow start in the first quarter and slowly pulled away from its long-time island rival. Ajai Larcheveaux added nine points.
The Devil Rays only led 7-3 after the first quarter and 17-15 at the half, but they outscored Charlotte Amalie High 23-19 over the final two quarters.
Jaden Dowe led the Chicken Hawks with nine points. Kibwe Belle Jr. added eight points, and C’Jia Callwood and Chris Matthew had six points each.
— Daily News Staff