ST. THOMAS — It came down to two long-time rivals for the boys championship in the IAA/McDonald’s Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational high school basketball tournament.
The highly-anticipated matchup between Ivanna Eudora Kean High School and defending champion Charlotte Amalie High School did not disappoint as it went down to the final buzzer, with the Devil Rays sliping by the Hawks 46-44 in Monday’s final at Ivanna Eudora Kean High’s Digna Wheatley Gymnasium.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High had contributions across the board, with three players scoring at least seven points. Jayden Dixie led the way for the Devil Rays with 14 points, 10 coming in the first half. C’Kai Vern Frett added 10 points, and Guyma Phebe finished with seven points.
Charlotte Amalie High also spread the scoring, having three players finish with at least eight points. Kirabo Stephens led the way with 15 points for the Hawks, leading a late fourth-quarter push with six points in the fourth, and finishing with 11 in the second half alone.
“You know, the reason I’m proud of this team is because no matter what the other team do, no matter what the referees do, they hold their head, they hold their composure, and they get the job done. I’m proud of them,” Ivanna Eudora Kean High head coach Ronnie Cummings said.
The Devil Rays took care of business in the first three quarters, leading the Hawks 39-33 going into the fourth quarter.
Despite it only being a two-possession game, Ivanna Eudora Kean High looked like it was entirely in control of the game.
However, Charlotte Amalie High turned up the pressure in the last few minutes of the game, resulting in a nail-biter.
A last-second attempt by Hawks’ Elijah Pettier fell short of the rim and secured a victory for the Devil Rays.
Jayden Dixie, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School: The Devil Rays’ leading scorer during the tournament dominated the first half and hit a big shot in the fourth quarter to extend their lead to five points.
Kirabo Stephens, Charlotte Amalie High School: The Hawks’ leading scorer was the main reason for their fourth-quarter comeback down the stretch.
His second-chance points kept the momentum alive when it would start to shift back in Ivanna Eudora Kean High’s favor.
Both of the MLK Jr. Invitational’s individual awards went to Devil Rays players. Frett was named the tournament’s most valuable player, while Devon’te Freeman earned the tournament’s sportsmanship award.
• After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Devil Rays began to steal the momentum from the Hawks in the second quarter.
• Impressive defensive efforts and hustle plays by Melvin Burgos helped Ivanna Eudora Kean High build up a lead going into the fourth quarter.
• Full-court pressure by Charlotte Amalie High led to multiple turnovers in crunch time. That pressure, unfortunately, resulted in too many fouls, sending the Devil Rays to the free-throw line 11 times.
• Both teams struggled from the free throw line down the stretch, potentially costing the Hawks a victory as they went just 2 for 9 on free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.