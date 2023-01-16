MLK Invitational

ST. THOMAS — It came down to two long-time rivals for the boys championship in the IAA/McDonald’s Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational high school basketball tournament.

The highly-anticipated matchup between Ivanna Eudora Kean High School and defending champion Charlotte Amalie High School did not disappoint as it went down to the final buzzer, with the Devil Rays sliping by the Hawks 46-44 in Monday’s final at Ivanna Eudora Kean High’s Digna Wheatley Gymnasium.