ST. THOMAS — Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s tackle football team will get a chance to defend its territorial championship.

But the Devil Rays had to work a little harder than most expected Friday night, overcoming a challenge from St. Croix’s Educational Complex High School for a 20-8 overtime victory in their regular-season finale at Lionel Roberts Stadium.

