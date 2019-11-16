Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s Tyler Maximin, center, runs into the end zone for a touchdown during overtime in Friday night’s game against Educational Complex High School at Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School's Shamar Jones, left, hands off to Tyler Maximin, right, during the first half of Friday night's game against Educational Complex High School at Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas.
Educational Complex High School's Tahj Hector, center, tries to avoid Ivanna Eudora Kean High School defenders Samuel Joseph, left, and Tyriq Mills, right, during the first half of Friday night's game at Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas.
Educational Complex High School’s Tahj Hector, center, dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of Friday night’s game against Ivanna Eudora Kean High School at Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Elroy Donovan Jr.
Elroy Donovan Jr.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Kean vs Complex 4
ST. THOMAS — Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s tackle football team will get a chance to defend its territorial championship.
But the Devil Rays had to work a little harder than most expected Friday night, overcoming a challenge from St. Croix’s Educational Complex High School for a 20-8 overtime victory in their regular-season finale at Lionel Roberts Stadium.
