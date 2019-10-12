Ivanna Eudora Kean High School running back Tyrell Maximin, far left, gets blocks from his teammates as he looks for running room during the first half of Friday night’s game against St. Croix’s Central High School at Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas. Maximin ran for two TDs and two 2-point conversions as the Devil Rays shut out the Caribs 34-0.
Central High School running back Janai Samuel, center, gets ganged up on by Ivanna Eudora Kean High School's defense during the first half of Friday night's game at Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas. The Devil Rays shut out the Caribs 34-0.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School receiver N’Khoi Archibald, left, jumps to pull in a 40-yard touchdown pass over St. Croix Central High School defenders Malachi Nurse, front, and Shavique Peters, rear, during the second half of Friday night’s game at Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
ST. THOMAS — Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s tackle football team had a solid second-half performance in Friday night’s game against Central High School.
The first half — not so much, which led Devil Rays head coach Elroy Donovan Jr. to give his players a needed tongue lashing after Eudora Kean High’s 34-0 victory over the winless Caribs at Lionel Roberts Stadium.
