Ivanna Eudora Kean High School topped its St. Thomas rival, Charlotte Amalie High School, for the title in the Dana Richardson Halloween Jamboree flag football tournament.
The Devil Rays defeated the previously-undefeated Hawks 16-6 in Sunday morning’s championship game, played at the Joseph Aubain Ball Park in Frenchtown, St. Thomas.
It was Kean High’s defense that put points on the scoreboard in the first half. Alexander Victor recorded a pair of safeties for the Devil Rays, and Chrislord Bernard returned an interception for a touchdown for a 10-0 halftime lead.
The Devil Rays’ offense then capped off the win on Julian Maduro’s 40-yard touchdown pass to Zavier Powell in the third quarter.
Caheal Turnbull broke the shutout for Charlotte Amalie High — which leads the St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league standings — with his touchdown run in the final minute of the game.
Maduro was named the tournament’s most valuable player, as well as earned two other awards — for most touchdowns scored (seven) and most passing touchdowns (seven).
Other award winners were Powell for most receiving touchdowns (five), Charlotte Amalie High’s Kevin Newman for most flags pulled (10), and Jean Jaques Donya of St. Croix’s Good Hope Country Day School for most rushing touchdowns (four).
The Devil Rays advanced to the championship game by topping Antilles School 14-6 in the first of two semifinal games Saturday evening; the Hawks advanced by defeating Good Hope Country Day — which won the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league championship last week — 20-6 in the second semifinal.
In the preliminary group-play games, Charlotte Amalie High shut out St. Croix’s Educational Complex High School 8-0, Good Hope Country Day downed Antilles School 24-6 and Ivanna Eudora Kean High blanked St. Croix’s Central High School 34-0 on Friday. In Saturday’s prelims, Good Hope Country Day beat St. John’s Gifft Hill School 24-6, Ivanna Eudora Kean High downed Educational Complex High 20-6. Charlotte Amalie High edged Central High 14-6, and Antilles School defeated Gifft Hill School 14-6.
No other information was available on any of the games in the Dana Richardson tournament, co-sponsored by the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation and V.I. Education departments.