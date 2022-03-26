Friday’s Results Varsity Boys Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 67, Charlotte Amalie High School 66: The Devil Rays rallied from a nine-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to defeat the Chicken Hawks in a St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
Down 48-37 after three quarters, Ivanna Eudora Kean High outscored Charlotte Amalie High 20-18 in the final period to pull out a win over the long-time island rival.
Vern Frett scored 15 points to lead the Devil Rays. Jayden Dixie added 14 points — six points coming in the decisive fourth quarter — and K’Moi Isaac added 12 points.
That was enough to overcome a game-high 28 points by Chicken Hawks’ Elijah Peltier. Caijonte Andrews added 14 points and Sha’Nai France had 13 points.
Varsity Girls Roundup
Charlotte Amalie High School 48, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 39: The Lady Chicken Hawks broke out of a halftime tie to beat the Lady Devil Rays in a St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Tied 24-all after two quarters, Charlotte Amalie High took control by outscoring Ivanna Eudora Kean High 13-7 in the third quarter and 11-8 in the fourth quarter.
Kaenyra Callwood and Jahnesha Gomez each had 17 points for the Lady Chicken Hawks. Jada Isaac had a game-high 22 points for the Lady Devil Rays.
Thursday’s Results Varsity Boys Basketball
Central High School 48, Free Will Baptist Christian School 26: The Caribs used a big first half to take command of their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game against the Warriors.
Central High outscored Free Will Baptist 15-5 in the first quarter and 8-4 in the second period, going up 23-9 at the halftime break. The Caribs then put the win away with a 20-9 run in the fourth quarter. No information was available on the leading scorers for either Central High or Free Will Baptist.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Educational Complex High School 17, Good Hope Country Day School 12: The Lady Barracudas came out on top in a low-scoring St. Croix IAA league game against the Lady Panthers.
Yahriqua Horsford scored a game-high 11 points for Educational Complex High, which only led 11-5 at the halftime break. Syria James had four points and Elisha Ramirez added two points.
No information was available on the leading scorers for Good Hope Country Day.
Middle School Boys Basketball
Pearl B. Larsen Elementary School 44, St. Mary’s Catholic School 14: Pearl B. Larsen Elementary ran away from St. Mary’s Catholic to win their St. Croix IAA league game. No information was available on the leading scorers for either Pearl B. Larsen Elementary or St. Mary’s Catholic.
Wednesday’s Results Varsity Girls Basketball
Central High School 42, Educational Complex High School 32: The Lady Caribs broke open a close game with a big third-quarter run in beating island rival Lady Barracudas in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Tied 14-all at the end of the first quarter, Central High pulled ahead 22-18 at the halftime break. But the Lady Caribs – led by Grecia Bello, who had 10 of her game-best 17 points in the period — outscored Educational Complex High 14-2 in the third quarter to take command of the game.
A’Nesha Deterville added 12 points and Angelica Rodriguez had 11 points for Central High.
Yahriqua Horsford led the Lady Barracudas with 16 points, with Elisha Ramirez adding 10 points and Syria James had six points.
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 52, Antilles School 30: The Devil Rays used a big first-half effort on offense and defense to beat the Hurricanes in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High gymnasium
Kadien Matthew scored 14 points to lead three players in double figures for the Devil Rays, who led 13-3 after the first quarter and 34-12 at the halftime break.
Re’Kai Huyghue added 12 points and Ajai Larcheveaux had 10 points for Ivanna Eudora Kean High.
Jeffery Boschulte led Antilles with 14 points, with J.R. Oriol adding eight points and Miguel Toussaint had six points.