TORTOLA — A long-running dispute between the British Virgin Islands government and members of Ellis Thomas’ family again became public after another dispute has forced officials to shut down the race track that bears their late father’s name.
That puts in doubt the running of the Labor Day Races — postponed because of the weather from Sept. 4 to Sept. 18 — at the Ellis Thomas Downs race track, including the featured one-mile showdown race between St. Thomas mount “Come On Venezuela” and Tortola’s “Courage And Honor.”
According to a statement issued by the BVI Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth Afairs and Sports late Thursday night, the race track had been shut down “effective immediately and until further notice” and may not be utilized in any way, and that they have taken “immediate steps” to comply with the directive issued.
The statement also said that the BVI government is “committed to working assiduously” with the Thomas family to rectify this situation as soon as possible.
The Thomas family owns three land parcels that make up most of Ellis Thomas Downs, which had been called Little A. Race Track until it was renamed after the renowned horse owner in 2009.
While the Sports Ministry’s statement did not say what the current dispute is about, there have been issues in the past between the Thomas family and the BVI government over the race track — primarily over money.
For example, in late 2003, Ellis Thomas reportedly ordered one of his sons to sabotage the track ahead of the Boxing Day races.
According to published reports, prior to the Nov. 30, 2003, warm-up races, Thomas told then-Chief Minister Dr. Orlando Smith he was “unhappy” with the pace of negotiations and he would close off the track on Dec. 1. Thomas also told then-track superintendent Selwyn “Shaka” Christopher to tell horse owners he would “close the track,” but didn’t act until Dec. 3.
“I ordered one of my sons to put a chain across the track with locks on both sides. Horse owners took the liberty to go on my place and cut the chain,” Thomas said in the published report. “I said to myself, ‘I’m now standing between hell and the deep blue sea and I will defend myself regardless of what happen.’ I told my son to go and sabotage the track and he did so. He dug a hole on the track so that the horse couldn’t jump over it.”
BVI horse racing fans were angered by Thomas’ attempts to sabotage the track, and this prompted a sharp response from the lead government official responsible for horse racing in the territory.
“What he isn’t saying is that he closed off his section of the track,” then-Sports Minister Eileene Parsons said at the time. “There was another two-thirds. And what he isn’t saying is that he was supposed to meet with the government that day. And what he isn’t saying is that he was given that afternoon over $200,000, whether it was back fees or not, that is what he’s not saying.”
“No matter what it was, yes Mr. Thomas was upset. Yes, Mr. Thomas was put on hold for too long. It wasn’t something that we did. We [the National Democratic Party] just took over on July 10 (2003). Mr. Thomas was there from September 1997.”
However, the late news about the current dispute between the BVI government and Thomas’ family caught many horse racing fans and even owners by surprise.
BVI Horse Owners’ Association president Lesmore Smith told The Daily News it was “heart breaking for all of us.”
“We had dates going forward, not knowing that on [Sept. 7], we’d have a change of the whole plan,” Smith said, adding that he had conversations with the Thomas family. “I must say Mrs. Griffin [Marie Elaine Thomas] did give me her support in everything to ensure that the races were pulled off.
“Unfortunately, I can’t tell you what happened with a change of heart, change of spirit, because she said it’s the thing that her father and she as a child have grown to love. So at the end of the day, hearing it this evening, at this hour and having to break this to the horsemen letting them know what’s happening, they themselves will be overwhelmed with the situation.”
Smith said he has planned a meeting with horsemen to let them know that they have to comply with the regulations.
“We understand there are situations between themselves and the government,” he said. “We have no control of that, but we are hoping that she can still find in her spirit, in her heart, give us as the horsemen, to keep the sport that honors her father — the track is named after him — to keep it alive and going.”