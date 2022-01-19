The St. Croix Dolphins swim team brought home seven medals, including a gold, from New York City after competing in the Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics’ Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational meet over the weekend.
The Dolphins’ lone gold medal came from 18-year-old Jaidan Camacho, who won the boys 13-over 200-meter breaststroke in 2 minutes, 16.10 seconds. Camacho also took a silver medal in the 100-meter breaststroke in 1:01.32. He also finished fifth in the 50-meter freestyle and 12th in the 400-meter individual medley.
Michael Dizon-Bumann, 17, took home the most medals for the Dolphins, four total. He took the silver in the boys 13-over 100-meter freestyle in 49.52 seconds, as well as three bronze medals — in the 200-meter freestyle (1:49.14), 50-meter freestyle (22.89) and 100-meter breaststroke (1:02.56). He also finished 18th in the 100-meter butterfly.
The Dolphins’ final medal came from Daryan Maynard, 13, who finished third in the mixed 13-over 500-meter freestyle in 5:11.26. He also finished seventh in the 200-meter backstroke, 10th in the 200-meter individual medley, 13th in the 200-meter freestyle, 14th in the 100-meter backstroke, 15th in the 100-meter freestyle, and 18th in the 50-meter freestyle.
Other finishes by St. Croix Dolphins swimmers were:
• Y’Zell Bengoa, 15, was 43rd in the boys 13-over 200-meter freestyle, 36th in the 50-meter freestyle, 37th in the 100-meter butterfly and 28th in the 100-meter freestyle.
• Madelyn Donnelly, 13, was 60th in the girls 13-over 200-meter freestyle, 34th in the 200-meter breaststroke, 46th in the 50-meter freestyle, 32nd in the 100-meter breaststroke, and 36th in the 200-meter individual medley.
• Gaby Evora, 15, was 26th in the girls 13-over 200-meter breaststroke, 37th in the 200-meter backstroke, 70th in the 50-meter freestyle, 28th in the 100 breaststroke, and 58th in the 100-meter freestyle.
• Morgan Garner, 14, was 41st in the girls 13-over 100-meter backstroke, 19th in the 200-meter backstroke, 53rd in the 100-meter butterfly, 41st in the 400-meter individual medley, and 30th in the 200-meter individual medley.
• Nikeyah Henley, 10, was 19th in the girls 10-under 50-meter freestyle, 25th in the 100-meter breaststroke, 23rd in the 200-meter breaststroke, 21st in the 50-meter breaststroke, and 38th 200-meter freestyle.
• Sawyer Holley, 12, finished 12th in the boys 11-12 50-meter freestyle, sixth in the 100-meter breaststroke, 13th in the 50-meter butterfly, and 11th in the 100-meter freestyle.
• Lu Joseph, 14, was 32nd in the girls 13-over 200-meter freestyle, 36th in the 100-meter backstroke, 21st in the 50-meter freestyle, 49th in the mixed 13-over 500-meter freestyle, 23rd in the 100-meter freestyle, and 42nd in the 200-meter individual medley.
• Diella Maynard, 11, was 24th in the girls 11-12 50-meter freestyle, 20th in the 50-meter butterfly, 18th in the 200-meter backstroke, 31st in the 50-meter backstroke, 19th in the 100-meter freestyle, 21st in the 50-meter breaststroke, 21st in the 100-meter backstroke, and 28th in the 100-meter individual medley.
• Riley Miller, 13, was fourth in the girls 13-over 100-meter backstroke, 17th in the 200-meter backstroke, 11th in the 50-meter freestyle, 17th in the 100-meter freestyle, and 28th in the 200-meter individual medley.
• Scott Roth, 14, was 44th in the boys 13-over 200-meter freestyle, 49th in the 100-meter backstroke, 50th in the 50-meter freestyle, 45th in the 100-meter butterfly, 29th in the 100-meter breaststroke, and 39th in the 100-meter freestyle.
• Anna Simon, 13, was 79th in the girls 13-over 200-meter freestyle, 76th in the 100-meter backstroke, 82nd in the 50-meter freestyle, 72nd in the 100-meter breaststroke, and 75th in the 100-meter freestyle.
• Kalonji Von Schilling-Royer, 13, was 25th in the boys 13-over 200-meter freestyle, 13th in the 200-meter backstroke, 29th in the 50-meter freestyle, 27th in the 100-meter butterfly, 16th in the 100-meter freestyle, and 14th in the 200-meter individual medley.
• Sanay Von Schilling-Royer, 9, was 18th in the boys 10-under 50-meter freestyle, 12th in the 50-meter backstroke, 10th in the 100-meter backstroke, and 16th in the 100-meter individual medley.