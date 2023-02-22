The St. Croix Dolphins swim team brought home three medals — including a gold medal — from the 2023 Phoenix Winter Invitational meet, held over the President’s Day weekend in Arizona.
Daryan Maynard claimed two of the medals for the Dolphins — who finished 10th in the team standings in the four-day meet — with Riley Miller earning the third medal.
Maynard, 14, won the 13-over boys 200-yard butterfly final in 2 minutes, 5.06 seconds, more than three seconds ahead of Arizona swimmer Ashton Joswiak (2:089.34).
Earlier in the meet, Maynard earned a silver medal in the 13-over boys 200-yard individual medley final in 2:06.51, finishing just over 3¼ seconds behind gold medalist Dominik Irons (2:03.25).
Miller, 14, earned a bronze medal in the 13-over girls 200-yard backstroke final in 2:16.92, finishing behind gold medalist Ryan Webb (2:14.74) and silver medalist Madelyn Cottam (2:15.65).
Maynard and Miller were among nine St. Croix Dolphins swimmers who advanced to at least one event final in the Phoenix Winter Invitational, held Friday through Monday at the Phoenix Swim Club in Paradise Valley, Ariz.
Other Dolphins finalists and their finishes were:
• Nick Crikelair, 14, was 12th in the 13-over boys 200-yard breaststroke and 19th in the 13-over boys 50-yard freestyle.
• Madelyn Donnelly, 14, was eighth in the 13-over girls 200-yard breaststroke, 17th in the 13-over girls 50-yard freestyle and 10th in the 13-over girls 100-yard breaststroke.
• Gaby Evora, 16, was 20th in the 13-over girls 200-yard backstroke and 12th in the 13-over girls 100-yard breaststroke.
• Kaeden Gleason, 15, was 13th in the 11-over boys 1,650-yard freestyle, 18th in the 13-over boys 50-yard freestyle, 12th in the 13-over boys 500-yard freestyle, eighth in the 13-over boys 200-yard freestyle and seventh in the 13-over boys 100-yard backstroke.
• Sawyer Holley, 13, was 17th in the 13-over boys 200-yard individual medley, 13th in the 13-over boys 200-yard breaststroke, 20th in the 13-over boys 50-yard freestyle, 17th in the 13-over boys 200-yard freestyle and seventh in the 13-over boys 100-yard breaststroke.
• Diella Maynard, 12, was 18th in the 11-12 girls 100-yard freestyle, 19th in the 11-12 girls 50-yard breaststroke, 18th in the 11-12 girls 100-yard butterfly, 10th in the 11-12 girls 200-yard freestyle, 15th in the 11-12 girls 50-yard butterfly, 18th in the 11-12 girls 100-yard backstroke, 10th in the 11-12 girls 200-yard individual medley, and 17th in the 11-12 girls 50-yard backstroke.
• Kalonji Von Schilling-Royer, 14, was eighth in the 13-over boys 200-yard individual medley, sixth in the 13-over boys 100-yard freestyle, sixth in the 13-over boys 200-yard backstroke and fourth in the 13-over boys 50-yard freestyle.
Also competing in the meet from the St. Croix Dolphins were Evan Dykstra, Morgan Garner, Lu Joseph, Scott Roth, Kameryn Padgett, Teague Gleason and Sanay Von Schilling-Royer.