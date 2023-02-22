St. Croix Dolphins in Phoenix

The St. Croix Dolphins swim team members competing in this past weekend’s 2023 Phoenix Winter Invitational meet in Arizona: from left, Scott Roth, Nick Crikelair, Morgan Garner, Kaeden Gleason, Gaby Evora, Sanay Von Schilling-Royer, Riley Miller, Daryan Maynard, Teague Gleason, Evan Dykstra, Kalonji Von Schilling-Royer, Kameryn Padgett, Lu Joseph, Diella Maynard, coach Brian Brady, Sawyer Holley and Madelyn Donnelly.

The St. Croix Dolphins swim team brought home three medals — including a gold medal — from the 2023 Phoenix Winter Invitational meet, held over the President’s Day weekend in Arizona.

Daryan Maynard claimed two of the medals for the Dolphins — who finished 10th in the team standings in the four-day meet — with Riley Miller earning the third medal.