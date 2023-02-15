More than a dozen swimmers from the St. Croix Dolphins swim team are heading to Arizona to compete in the Phoenix Winter Invitational meet this weekend.
The invitational short-course meet begins Friday and runs through Monday at the Phoenix Country Day School pool in Paradise Valley, Ariz.
The Dolphins’ swimmers, 16 in all, will compete in 5-9 individual events over the four-day meet.
Entered in the Phoenix Winter Invitational are Evan Dykstra, Gaby Evora, Morgan Garner, Kaeden Gleason, Lu Joseph, Scott Roth, Madelyn Donnelly, Nicholas Crikelair, Riley Miller, Daryan Maynard, Kalonji Von Schilling-Royer, Sawyer Holley, Kameryn Padgett, Teague Gleason, Diella Maynard and Sanay Von Schilling-Royer.