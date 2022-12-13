Swimmers with the St. Croix Dolphins brought home more than two dozen medals — including six golds — and set 11 U.S. Virgin Islands age-group records over the weekend at the 2022 Puerto Rico Short Course Championships in San Juan.
Leading the way for the Dolphins was 13-year-old Riley Miller, 14-year-old Kaeden Gleason and 13-year-old Daryan Maynard, who earned six individual medals apiece during the three-day meet, held at the San Juan Natatorium.
Miller claimed a pair of individual gold medals among her haul, and set six USVI individual records, as well as a relay record.
She won golds in the 13-14 girls 50-meter butterfly — setting a V.I. open and age-group record of 30.44 seconds — and 13-14 girls 50-meter freestyle, winning in 27.92 seconds. She also earned silver medals in the 13-14 girls 100-meter individual medley and 50-meter backstroke, and bronze medals in the 13-14 girls 100-meter backstroke and 200-meter backstroke.
Along the way, Miller also set a second USVI open/age-group record in the 50-meter backstroke (31.46 seconds), and set age-group records in the 100-meter backstroke (1 minute, 8.38 seconds) and 200-meter backstroke (2:30.51).
Maynard topped the Dolphins’ swimmers with three individual gold medals, winning in the 13-14 boys 100-meter backstroke (1:02.18), 200-meter backstroke (2:13.44) and 200-meter butterfly, setting a USVI age-group record in 2:15.28. He also earned a silver medal in the 13-14 boys 50-meter backstroke, and bronze medals in the 13-14 boys 50-meter butterfly and 200-meter individual medley.
Gleason earned three silver medals — in the 13-14 boys 400-meter freestyle, 800-meter freestyle and 1,500-meter freestyle — and three bronze medals, in the 13-14 boys 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle and 200-meter freestyle. He also set a USVI age-group record in the 13-14 boys 100-meter butterfly, finishing in 1:00.95.
All three were also on relay teams that set USVI records en route to earning medals.
Miller, Maynard and Gleason teamed with Madelyn Donnelly to set a V.I. record in earning a silver medal in the 13-14 mixed medley relay, finishing in 4:30.27.
Gleason and Maynard were on two other medaling relay teams that also set USVI records, teaming with Kalonji Von Schilling-Royer and Nicholas Crikelair to earn a gold medal in the 13-14 boys 200-meter medley relay in 1:55.64 and a silver medal in the 13-14 boys 200-meter freestyle relay in 1:45.86.
Von Schilling-Royer also earned an individual bronze medal in the 13-14 boys 50-meter backstroke, along with three other Dolphins swimmers to get bronze — Teague Gleason in the 11-12 boys 400-meter freestyle, Ramsey Adams in the 7-8 girls 50-meter backstroke and Kameryn Padgett in the 11-12 girls 50-meter butterfly.