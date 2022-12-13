Swimmers with the St. Croix Dolphins brought home more than two dozen medals — including six golds — and set 11 U.S. Virgin Islands age-group records over the weekend at the 2022 Puerto Rico Short Course Championships in San Juan.

Leading the way for the Dolphins was 13-year-old Riley Miller, 14-year-old Kaeden Gleason and 13-year-old Daryan Maynard, who earned six individual medals apiece during the three-day meet, held at the San Juan Natatorium.