ST. THOMAS — It’s only by the skin of its teeth that Drake’s men’s basketball team has remained undefeated through the early weeks of the 2022-2023 season.
But one more win will send the Bulldogs home with their first-ever Paradise Jam title, advancing to today’s championship game after holding off Wyoming 61-56 in Sunday’s first semifinal at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
Tucker DeVries — the son of Drake head coach Darian DeVries —scored a career-high 29 points for the still-undefeated Bulldogs (4-0), who won their third consecutive game by eight points or less.
And Sunday’s game was the closest yet of those three, with Drake watching a 16-point halftime lead almost evaporate in the second half against the Cowboys (3-2).
Hunter Maldonado led Wyoming with 20 points before fouling out in the closing seconds, and Xavier DuSell added 13 points.
Drake looked to have taken control of Sunday’s first semifinal in the first half. After taking over the lead on Garrett Sturtz’ layup with 16 minutes, 49 seconds remaining, the Bulldogs would never relinquist it — although Wyoming would make it close.
Drake took its first double-digit lead when DeVries’ 3-pointer put them ahead 28-18 with 1:51 left — a lead that would increase to 34-18 on another DeVries 3-pointer with 42 seconds remaining.
However, the Cowboys began working on that margin in the second half. They got it back under double digits (38-30) with 15:31 left on Maldonado’s turnaround jumper, and pulled within two points twice — the last at 44-42 on a pair of free throws by Maldonado with 7:47 left.
Wyoming kept it close down to the closing stages of the game, and were within three points — 59-56 — on DuSell’s 3-pointer with 19 seconds remaining.
Six seconds later, Maldonado picked up his fifth foul — but also gave the Cowboys another chance. Drake’s Roman Penn missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw opportunity, with Wyoming’s Hunter Thompson getting the rebound.
That put the ball back in the Cowboys’ hands on their end of the court, but Wyoming guard Ethan Anderson was called for an offensive foul with less than a second on the clock, sending Drake’s D.J. Wilkins to the free throw line. Wilkins would make both attempts, sealing the win for the Bulldogs.
Tucker DeVries, Drake: The 6-foot-7 sophomore guard-forward, last season’s freshman of the year in the Missouri Valley Conference, posted his third 20-point game of the season. He was 10 of 14 from the field — including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers — and 5 of 5 on free throws. He also had a key defensive play in the closing seconds to seal the win for the Bulldogs.
Hunter Maldonado, Wyoming: The 6-7 senior guard followed up a career-best 28-point game against Howard on Friday with another 20-point effort. He made 6 of 9 from the field — including 1 of 2 on 3-pointers — and 7 of 9 on free throws. He also had five rebounds and two assists – but fouling out when he did hurt (and helped) the Cowboys.
• It was a tale of two different shooting halves for both teams in this semifinal. Drake built its big lead on the strength of 44.8% from the field (13 of 29, including 4 of 10 on 3-pointers), while Wyoming shot just 24.0% (6 of 24, including 3 of 13 on 3s). But things turned around in the second half — the Bulldogs shot just 39.1% (9 of 23, including 2 of 7 on 3s), while the Cowboys shot 61.9% (13 of 21, including 4 of 9 on 3s).
• Free throw shooting was a contributing factor in Drake’s victory — the Bulldogs were 11 of 13, while Wyoming was 11 of 19, a potential four-point swing.
• Drake also got more support from its reserves Sunday — the Bulldogs’ bench had 16 points, while the Cowboys’ reserves scored just nine points.
Drake has one game to go, facing Tarleton State in the Paradise Jam’s championship game at 9 p.m. today.
As for Wyoming, it’s a matchup against Boston College in the third-place game at 6:45 p.m. today.