ST. THOMAS — It’s only by the skin of its teeth that Drake’s men’s basketball team has remained undefeated through the early weeks of the 2022-2023 season.

But one more win will send the Bulldogs home with their first-ever Paradise Jam title, advancing to today’s championship game after holding off Wyoming 61-56 in Sunday’s first semifinal at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center.