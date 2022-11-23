ST. THOMAS — The third try turned out to be the charm for Drake’s men’s basketball team at the Paradise Jam tournament.
After two previous visits fell short, the Bulldogs finally claimed the winner’s trophy in their third attempt, beating Tarleton State 71-64 in Monday night’s championship game at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
“I thought our guy’s experience paid off there down the stretch,” said Drake head coach Darian DeVries. “We were able to make some big plays, and make some key stops in those final five minutes.”
Tucker DeVries scored 22 points to lead four players in double figures for undefeated Drake (5-0), which had to fend off a second-half rally to win a Paradise Jam title that was denied the Bulldogs in 2011 and 2017.
“Coming into this game, [Tarleton State has] been hot,” said Tucker DeVries, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player. “They were rolling coming into this game, but I thought we really handled that.
“We were well prepared. We came down here on a mission, and we were able to successfully do that today.”
Roman Penn added 15 points before fouling out for the Bulldogs, Garrett Sturtz had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and D.J. Wilkins finished with 11 points.
Freddy Hicks scored a game- and tournament-high 30 points to lead the Texans (3-2), who are just in their third season as an NCAA Division I program after more than 20 years at the Division II level.
Drake had command of the game through most of the first half, taking a 35-25 lead into the halftime break, then extending its margin to as many as 12 points early in the second half.
But Tarleton State — coached by Billy Gillespie — fought back to keep things close, cutting the Bulldogs’ lead down to single digits by the midway point.
The Texans managed to pull within two points twice, then finally tied the score at 51-all on Tiger Booker’s fast-break layup with 7 minutes, 20 seconds left.
However, Sturtz dropped in a layup 25 seconds later to put Drake back on top, and Tucker DeVries followed with a 3-pointer with 6:17 left.
That was the start of a 14-3 run over the next 4¾ minutes that saw the Bulldogs’ lead go back to double digits. The run ended with Penn making two free throws with 1:27 left to go up 65-54. Tarleton State would get no closer than seven points the rest of the game.
Tucker DeVries, Drake: The 6-foot-7 sophomore forward had a perfect night on the court for the Bulldogs. He was a 5 of 5 from the field — 4 of 4 on 3-pointers — and 8 of 8 on free throws. He also finished with eight rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots.
Freddy Hicks, Tarleton State: The 6-6 sophomore guard-forward did everything for the Texans. He was 10 of 20 from the field (including 2 of 6 on 3-pointers) and 8 of 11 on free throws. He also had a team-best nine rebounds and two steals.
In addition to Tucker DeVries being named MVP, five other players were named to the Paradise Jam’s all-tournament team: Hicks, Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado, Belmont’s Ben Sheppard, Boston College’s Makai Ashton-Langford and Buffalo’s Curtis Jones.
• Drake had the better shooting night, making 48.7% from the field (19 of 39) to Tarleton State’s 37.3%. But the Texans actually made more field goals (22 of 59).
• The difference came in both 3-pointers (the Bulldogs made 8 of 18, Tarleton State 5 of 19) and free throws — especially free throws. Drake was 25 of 31 from the line, while the Texans made just 15 of 24.
• Turnovers also made a difference —but not for Tarleton State. While the Texans forced the Bulldogs into 17 turnovers (10 coming off steals) thanks to their trapping double teams, it was Drake that finished with a slight edge in points off TOs (12, to 10 for Tarleton State).
Both teams return to action later this week, with games on Saturday, Nov. 26. Drake wraps up its nonconference schedule at home against Louisiana, while Tarleton State travels to Wichita, Kan., to play Wichita State.