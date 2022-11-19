ST. THOMAS — Drake’s men’s basketball team is off to its third straight 3-0 start to the season.
But Buffalo made the Bulldogs work for win No. 3, as Drake had to rally from a nine-point deficit in the second half for an 80-72 victory Friday in the opening round of the Paradise Jam tournament at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
Tucker DeVries made three 3-pointers and finished with 22 points for the Bulldogs before fouling out late in the second half.
DeVries led four players in double figures for Drake — Sardaar Calhoun added 13 points, Roman Penn added 12 points and Darnell Brodie finished with a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds).
That was enough to better Buffalo (1-3), which suffered its third consecutive loss. LaQuill Hardnett had a double-double with game highs of 26 points and 12 rebounds, Armoni Foster added 16 points before fouling out, and Yazid Powell scored 15 points.
Drake kept things close early in the first half, but Buffalo took command in the final nine minutes to pull out to a 40-33 halftime lead.
The Bulls upped their margin to nine points 6½ minutes into the second half, going ahead 52-43 on two free throws by Foster with 13 minutes, 38 seconds left.
That’s when Drake picked up the pace and got back in the game.
The Bulldogs outscored Buffalo 22-12 over the next eight minutes, with Penn’s 3-pointer with 5:31 left putting Drake up 65-64, its first lead since the 6-minute mark of the first half.
The Bulls went back in the lead, going up by five points (70-65) on Hardnett’s jumper with 4 minutes left, but DeVries scored seven unanswered points to put the Bulldogs ahead again, 72-70, with 3:16 left.
Hardnett tied the score again for Buffalo at 72-all, making two free throws with 2:18 remaining, but Penn’s three-point play 10 seconds later put Drake ahead to stay.
Roman Penn, Drake: The 6-foot reserve guard, a grad student transfer from Siena, scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half — none bigger than his last three. He also had a team-best six assists.
LaQuill Hardnett, Buffalo: The 6-8 senior forward had career highs in points and rebounds for the Bulls. He made 9 of 14 from the field (including a team-best 2 of 4 3-pointers) and 6 of 8 free thows.
• Drake shot better than 60% from the field in the second half — 17 of 28, or 60.7% — to key its comeback. For the game, the Bulldogs shot 49.2% from the field (29 of 59) and made eight of 19 3-pointers. By comparison, Buffalo shot 43.1% from the field (25 of 58) and made four of 15 3s.
• The Bulls finished with a slight advantage in rebounding — 37 to 32 — including an 11-7 edge on the offensive glass. But that didn’t translate to as many second-chance points as Buffalo would’ve liked — 11 to 8 for Drake.
• The Bulls also had more turnovers than the Bulldogs — 13 to 9 — but it was Buffalo that scored more points off them — 9 to 5.
Drake moves on to the semifinals, getting a day off before playing Wyoming at 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
Meanwhile, Buffalo moves to the consolation round, with a matchup against Howard at 4:15 p.m. today.