The results from this past weekend’s games in the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department’s Dwayne Abbot and Ceneca Lindo fast-pitch softball tournament, which concluded Sunday at Emile Griffith Ballpark on St. Thomas.
Friday’s Results Men’s Division
Griffith Park Massive 16, Spartans 8: St. Thomas’ Massive put together two big innings late to take the opening game in the tournament from St. Croix’s Spartans.
Kareem Henley got the win for Massive (1-0), allowing eight runs off seven hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings. Maximo Santana took the loss for the Spartans (0-1), giving up 13 runs off eight hits and a walk in 3 2/3 innings, with one strikeout.
Andre Peters had two hits — including a home run — with three RBIs and three runs scored for Massive. Akeem Francis, Kyle Lamotta and Kelani Luke each had two hits and two RBIs, with Francis and Luke each scoring two runs and Lamotta one run. Lloyd Jackson also had two hits and scored twice.
Shakeel Newton had a double, drove in two runs and scored a run for the Spartans. Adanskee Henry had a hit, drove in a run and scored a run.
Llacos 5, Los Rumis 4: St. Croix’s Llacos put together a late-inning rally after St. Thomas’ Los Rumis had its own rally in the top half of the inning in Friday’s second game.
Edwin Flores-Otero went the distance for the win for Llacos (1-0), allowing four runs off three hits and five walks in five innings, with seven strikeouts. Nieves Perez took the loss in relief for Los Rumis (0-1), giving up a run in 1 2/3 innings, with four walks and two strikeouts.
Eric Perez went 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored for Llacos. Stephan Walwyn had a hit, drove in a run and scored a run, Levron Sarauw had a hit and scored a run.
Yan Garcia had a three-run home run for Los Rumis, with Rafy Barete going 2 for 2 with a run scored.
Saturday’s Results Women’s Division
STT Stars 10, STX SWAT 3: The St. Thomas Stars pulled ahead early to win the opening game of its tournament series against St. Croix SWAT.
Bianca Sibilly went the distance for the win for the Stars (1-0), allowing three runs off six hits and three walks in five innings, with two strikeouts. Aleah Mann took the loss for SWAT (0-1), getting tagged for 10 runs off 12 hits and two walks, with four strikeouts.
Yemeli Rodriguez went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Stars, and Tyelle Jeppesen also getting three hits, scoring twice and driving in a run. Alanique Brathwaite had two hits, including a home run, drove in two runs and scored twice. Rhea Benjamin also had a home run, drove in two runs and scored a run.
Rashida Rawlins had two hits for SWAT. Reneah Guzman had a hit and scored twice, and Joandra Perez had a hit and scored a run. Khrysti Rosa and Lanese Bough had one hit each.
STX SWAT 11, STT Stars 4: SWAT evened its series with the Stars thanks to a big first inning in Saturday’s second game.
Jenna Castro went the distance to get the win for SWAT (1-1), allowing four runs off five hits and a walk in four innings, with three strikeouts. No information was available on the losing pitcher for the Stars (1-1).
Rashida Rawlins went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored for SWAT. Reneah Guzman had a hit, drove in two runs and scored twice, Aleah Mann added a hit, drove in two runs and scored once, and Khrysti Rosa had a hit, drove in a run and scored once.
Men’s Division
Spartans 9, Los Rumis 5: The Spartans won its first game in tournament play by scoring late to take command over Los Rumis.
Jesus Perez went the distance to get the win for the Spartans (1-1), allowing five runs off seven hits and six walks. Willy Ramirez took the loss for Los Rumis (0-2), giving up eight runs off nine hits in four innings, with two strikeouts.
Marquise Sexius belted a three-run home run for the Spartans, with Javier Velez adding two hits, scoring two runs and driving in a run. Shakeel Newton also had two hits, driving in a run and scoring once. Adanskee Henry and Luis Encarnacion also had two hits each, with Encarnacion scoring twice and Henry once.
Ramon Zapata had two hits and drove in a run for Los Rumis, with Mario Paredes also adding two hits and scoring one run. Eddy Morales had a hit and drove in two runs, and Yan Garcia had a hit, drove in a run and scored a run.
Llacos 15, Griffith Park Massive 5: Llacos put together a big first inning to rout Massive in a rule-shortened game and remain undefeated in the tournament.
Edwin Flores-Otero threw his second complete game win for Llacos (2-0), allowing five runs off seven hits and two walks in four innings, with four strikeouts. Kareem Henley took the loss for Massive (1-1), allowing nine runs off five hits and two walks in the bottom of the first.
Stevey Simmonds Jr. had two hits, including a home run, drove in five runs and scored twice for Llacos. Eric Perez also had two hits, including a homer, drove in three runs and scored three times. Otero went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored, and Stephan Walwyn had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice.
Lloyd Jackson went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored for Massive. Kelani Luke and Steven LeBlanc both had a hit and drove in a run, with Luke also scoring a run.
Los Rumis 15, Griffith Park Massive 5: Los Rumis won its first tournament game by putting together a big inning against Massive.
Nieves Perez got the win for Los Rumis (1-2), allowing five runs off three hits and two walks over four innings, with eight strikeouts. Elston Rhymer Jr. took the loss for Massive (1-2), giving up seven runs off seven walks in two innings, with one strikeout.
Rafy Barete belted a home run, driving in four runs and scoring twice for Los Rumis. Freddy Ballejo had a hit, drove in two runs and scored twice, Eddy Morales also had a hit, drove in two runs and scored three times.
William Lawrence III had a hit, drove in two runs and scored a run for Massive, while Andre Peters connected on a solo home run.
Llacos 15, Spartans 0: Warren Brooks Sr. threw a two-hit shutout and Llacos connected for 11 hits to remain undefeated in the tournament.
Brooks only needed three innings to get the win for Llacos (3-0) in the rule-shortened game, giving up a pair of walks while striking out four. Dushane Brown took the loss for the Spartans (1-2), allowing 11 earned runs and giving up six walks, with one strikeout.
Edwin Flores-Otero went 3 for 3 with five RBIs and three runs scored for Llacos. Khaliif Gerard went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Eric Perez had two hits, drove in two runs and scored a run.
Javier Velez and Jose Morales each had a hit for the Spartans.
Sunday’s Results Women’s Division
STT Stars 7, STX SWAT 1: The Stars took command early in winning the women’s tournament finale and take the series over SWAT 2-1.
Bianca Sibilly won for the second time in three games, going the distance for the Stars by allowing just one run off two hits and two walks, with five strikeouts. Rashida Rawlins took the loss for SWAT, giving up seven runs off seven hits and three walks, with three strikeouts.
Alanique Brathwaite connected on a pair of home runs for the Stars, driving in three runs and scoring twice. Laura Issac also had two hits, Jonique Clendinen had a solo home run.
Rawlins went 2 for 2 and drove in a run for SWAT, with Aleah Mann scoring the run.
Men’s Division
Griffith Park Massive 17, Llacos 16: A final-inning effort by both teams led to Massive handing Llacos its first loss, and advancing to the tournament’s championship game.
Jerald Gooding got the win for Massive (2-2), allowing 13 runs off six hits and 11 walks in 4 1/3 innings, with two strikeouts. Elston Rhymer Jr. got the save despite allowing two runs off five walks in 2/3rds innings, with one strikeout.
Warren Brooks Sr. took the loss for Llacos (3-1), giving up 14 runs off 13 hits and five walks in 4 1/3 innings, with two strikeouts.
Marlon Richardson had three hits and four RBIs with a run scored for Massive. Three players — Kyle Lamotta, Lloyd Jackson and Kelani Luke — had two hits and two RBIs each, with Lamotta (who had a home run) scoring three runs and Jackson and Luke scoring two runs each.
Javier Perez Sr. had two hits, including a home run, drove in five runs and scored twice for Llacos. Eric Perez also had two hits, including a homer, scored twice and drove in a run.
Los Rumis 8, Spartans 6: In the second semifinal, Los Rumis pulled ahead for good with a big inning late to advance to the championship game.
Nieves Perez won his second game for Los Rumis (2-2), allowing six runs off seven hits and four walks over five innings, with a tournament-best nine strikeouts. Jesus Perez took the loss for the Spartans (1-3), giving up eight runs off 11 hits and two walks in four innings, with one strikeout.
Rafael Iedesma and Rafy Barete both went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored each for Los Rumis. Willy Moria also went 2 for 2 with one run scored and one RBI, and Ramon Zapata went 2 for 2 with a run scored.
Marquise Sexius and Dushane Browne each had two hits and two RBIs for the Spartans, with Sexius scoring a run.
Griffith Park Massive 10, Los Rumis 8: The Massive used a late rally to take the lead, then held off Los Rumis’ own late rally to win the tournament’s championship game.
Jerald Gooding got the win for Massive (3-2), allowing six runs off four hits and three walks over six innings, with four strikeouts. Kareem Henley got the save, closing out the win by giving up two runs off three hits.
Neives Perez took the loss for Los Rumis (2-3), giving up 10 runs off eight hits and a walk over seven innings, with four strikeouts.
Kyle Lamotta had two hits, including a home run, with two RBIs and a run scored for Massive. Andre Peters and Kelani Luke both had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI, and Marlon Richardson had a hit, drove in two runs and scored twice.
James Austin had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs and a run scored for Los Rumis. Eddy Morales also had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run.