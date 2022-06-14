There’s a belief among the players and coaches on the U.S. Virgin Islands senior men’s national team that it can win matches and advance to the next level in the CONCACAF Nations League.
However, after being dealt a setback Saturday, the Dashing Eagles will get a chance to make up for it in a group play rematch today against Bonaire.
The match — the last in the June international window for Nations League teams — will be held at Rignaal “Jean” Francisca Stadium in Willemstad, Curacao. Match time is 4 p.m. Atlantic.
The USVI National Team sits third in League C’s Group A standings at 1-1-1 (four points) after Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Bonaire at St. Croix’s Bethlehem Soccer Complex. Bonaire leads Group A at 2-0-1 (seven points), with Sint Maarten second at 1-0-2 (five points). Turks and Caicos Islands is last at 0-3-0.
Yet with three group play matches remaining — today’s match, and rematches against Turks and Caicos Islands and Sint Maarten in March 2023 — USVI head coach Gilberto Damiano isn’t ready to count his team out of the running just yet.
“We still have a chance to qualify,” for the CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers, which goes to the top team in each of League C’s four groups, as well as advancement to League B for the next Nations League matches, likely in 2025, Damiano said. “So the match against Bonaire, it will be a different game.”
For starters, the U.S. Virgin Islands will have two key players returning from its 3-2 win over Turks and Caicos Islands on June 6 — defender Joshua Ramos and midfielder Raejae Joseph. Both had to sit out Saturday’s match after picking up their second yellow cards against Turks and Caicos. Also missing for injury reasons were midfielder Jamie Browne and defender Quinn Farrell.
Starting in their place were defender Kassall Greene, midfielders William Shaffer and Jimson St. Louis, and forward Timothy Herring.
However, their missing players’ absence — especially Ramos and Joseph — was felt, as the Dashing Eagles looked a little less aggressive at times against Bonaire that they did five days earlier against Turks and Caicos Islands.
“Two of the players who didn’t play are the most aggressive players we have,” Damiano said. “They really close the ball down quickly. But the players that replaced them, they did a great job.”
While Ramos and Joseph will be back on the field for the Bonaire rematch, another USVI starter — midfielder Orion Mills — will have to sit out after getting his second yellow card Saturday.
But the biggest adjustment the U.S. Virgin Islands will need to make for today’s match is taking advantage of its scoring opportunities.
In Saturday’s match against Bonaire, the USVI had four solid scoring chances — three in the first half, and a wide-open shot in the second — but couldn’t convert. Against Turks and Caicos Islands, the Dashing Eagles had a chance to put the match away in the first half, but missed out on a pair of scoring chances.
“We’re creating the chances,” said USVI forward J.C. Mack III, the team’s leading scorer in Nations League play with two goals. “One of the things we’ve got to do, obviously, is finish. We’re creating enough chances; we’ve just got to score the goals.”
Another thing the U.S. Virgin Islands will need to do is keep Bonaire midfielder Ayrton Cicilia in check.
The 21-year-old Cicilia, who has played for Real Rincon of Bonaire’s National League since 2015, is among the Nations League leaders in goals (four) — including one in Saturday’s match — and assists (two).
“Bonaire’s a good team — we’ve been studying them for a long time, and they’ve got some good players,” Damiano said. “But what we learned from this game, it doesn’t matter what happens. It doesn’t matter who we play against, because we’re going to stick to our style. This is what we want to do, this is how we want to play, this is who we are.”