The early registration discount ends today for the Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club’s 2022 Wahoo Windup tournament, scheduled for this weekend.
The annual fishing tournament will be held Saturday, with lines going in the water at 6:30 a.m. All entered boats must be in at IGY’s American Yacht Harbor Marina in Red Hook by 4 p.m. for their fish to qualify.
The tournament’s awards ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club’s clubhouse, also in Red Hook.
The “early bird” registration fee for the Wahoo Windup is $300 per boat through today, then goes up to $400 through Friday. The entry fee covers four anglers and six rods. The tournament’s captain’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at the VIGFC clubhouse. Boats can register online at www.vigfc.com.
Prizes will be awarded to anglers catching the 10 largest wahoo (by weight), with a $25,000 bonus available for landing a wahoo weighing in at 75 pounds or more.