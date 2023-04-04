The Caribbean Drag Racing Association will hold its Easter Weekend Races this weekend at the St. Croix Motorsports Complex.
The “Virgin Islands vs. St. Kitts and Nevis Part 1” bracket racing will begin Friday with a “test and tune” session from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event has a $5,000 purse.
Racing begins in earnest on Saturday, with more testing from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. followed by the first round of eliminations from 5:30 p.m. until completed.
The elimination rounds will be completed on Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. until completed.
Spectator admission to Friday’s session is free, while Saturday and Sunday’s sessions are $20 per day (children 12-under free) and $35 for a two-day pass. Admission for racers is $25 per day.