Jared Brown knew he wanted to play sports at the college level — the question was, which sport, basketball or volleyball?
The St. Croix native might wind up doing both.
The 2023 Educational Complex High School graduate signed a National Letter of Intent to play on the men’s volleyball team next season at Benedict College in Columbia, S.C.
But Brown said he may try to be a “walk on” with the men’s basketball team at the NCAA Division II school and Historically Black College and University — if his classroom and volleyball schedules permit.
“It’s just a result of my progress and the work that I’ve put in during volleyball season,” Brown said in a telephone interview with The Daily News. “Basically, I was interested in the school, and they offered me a scholarship.”
Volleyball is Brown’s strongest sport — not only starring for the Barracudas as an outside hitter during his time there, but playing for the St. Thomas-based Island Mixx Volleyball Club touring program (most recently at the AAU Junior Boys National Championships in Orlando, Fla., earlier this month) and even the U.S. Virgin Islands junior and senior national teams in regional tournaments.
“I’ve been playing for as long as I can remember,” Brown said.
But Brown also drew attention from small colleges for what he did on the basketball court as well at Educational Complex High.
“He had offers for both basketball and volleyball,” said Brown’s mother, Bianca Stevens. “But he made the choice to go to Benedict.”
Said Brown: “They’re really all connected — when you’re working on your legs to jump in volleyball, it helps with my basketball; when you’re working on basketball, it helps with volleyball. It all works together.”
Brown wound up on the Tigers’ radar through two separate occurences, according to Benedict volleyball coach Gwendolyn Rouse.
First, Brown was recommended to Rouse by one of her current players, St. Croix native and Central High School grad De’Andrae Taylor, a rising junior and middle blocker with the Tigers.
“While (Taylor) didn’t give me (Brown’s) name, he said (Brown) might be somebody we’d be interested in,” Rouse said in a telephone interview last week.
At nearly the same time, Rouse received a video clip from Stevens by email — a highlight reel of some of Brown’s best games.
“I put two and two together, and figured out this was the same kid,” Rouse said.
“Once I talked to Jared, we kind of went from there.”
As it turns out, Brown and Taylor aren’t the only players from the Caribbean on Benedict’s roster. Two other Central High grads — rising juniors Jomari Jacobs and Ahijaa Sweeney — are on the team, as are Nassau, Bahamas, natives Terran Walkin, Donovan Wilmott, Ras Jesse Delancy, Zion Beckford and Clint Forbes.
As for his second sport — basketball — Brown may find a harder time with that at Benedict.
While the two sports play at different times of the year — basketball in the winter, volleyball in the spring — there’s enough overlap with volleyball preseason practice and postseason basketball tournaments that finding the time to do both with the Tigers could be difficult.
“(Rouse) said that she prefers the concentration be on just one sport,” Stevens said. “She didn’t want too much conflict.”
But Brown is looking forward to the challenge — not just trying to do two sports, but playing college-level volleyball itself.
“I’m ready for it,” Brown said. “The traveling aspect won’t be new to me, but living on my own will be a new experience. But I’m ready for it.”