The U.S. Virgin Islands will send its largest team ever to an international event this week, with eight archers entered in the VIII Copa Merengue tournament in the Domincan Republic.
The tournament – considered a World Ranking event by archery governing body World Archery, and a qualifying tournament for the Central American and Caribbean Games – begins today at the Parque del Este in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Leading the USVI contingent at the Copa Merengue will be St. Thomas resident and V.I. Olympian Nicholas D’Amour, competing in the men’s recurve division.
The 21-year-old D’Amour, who was ranked as high as third in World Archery’s rankings before finishing last season ranked No. 6, is coming off winning his first major title last month at the U.S. Open in Malvern, Pa. He is currently ranked 14th in World Archery’s standings.
Other past champions competing for the U.S. Virgin Islands in the Dominican Republic are Mike Gerard and Tatyana Muntyan.
Gerard, who currently coaches the USVI youth program., is a former national collegiate champion and a three-time winner at the U.S. National Indoor Championships – the first as a 14-year-old in 1975, the second coming 40 years later in the masters division in 2015 (which he won again in 2019). He is also a seven-time winner at the Huntsman World Senior Games (2011-2018).
Muntyan -- who is also coaching the USVI’s youth program -- is a Ukraine native who competed for the then-Soviet Union in the Seoul Olympics in 1988, and was a gold medalist in the 1997 World Archery Indoor Championships. After taking nearly two decades off from the sport (and moving to the United States), she returned to competition in 2018 and has since claimed gold medals at the 2022 Sunshine State Games in Florida.
Also competing for the U.S. Virgin Islands are veteran archers Anne Abernathy and Bruce Arnold, and newcomers Eloi George and his daughters Thea and Ford.
Abernathy, a six-time USVI Winter Olympian and was the oldest athlete to compete in a Winter Games (age 48 in the 2002 Salt Lake City Games), is now attempting to become an Olympian in archery. She is a two-time champion at the National State Games, a winner at the Huntsman World Games and the 2022 State Games of America.
Arnold, who helped develop the Virgin Islands Archery Federation’s youth program, was an All-American in the sport during graduate school in 1996, and competed in the 1998 Yamaha Cup in Japan. After taking a hiatus from the sport, he returned to competition as a masters-level archer. Since then, he took the gold medal at the 2019 State Games of America and 2021 Huntsman Senior World Games, and was a bronze medalist in mixed team competition at the 2022 Pan American Masters Championships.
The George family are the newest archers competing under the V.I. Archery Federation banner, and this makes their first international tournament. All three took gold medals in their respective divisions at the 2022 V.I. Territorial Championships this summer.