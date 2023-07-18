Eight junior sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands competed in the 2023 Optimist North American Championships, which concluded in Antigua on July 9.
The highest-finishing USVI sailor was Coby Fagan, who was 29th overall in the Gold Fleet with 216 points. His best finish was a second place in the fourth of 10 races held.
Also competing at the Opti North Americans from the territory were:
X Audrey Zimmerman finished 40th overall in the Gold Fleet with 241 points. Her best finish was fourth in the second race, and she had one other top-10 finish.
X Howard Zimmerman finished second in the Silver Fleet and 64th overall with 174 points. He had two top-five finishes (including a second place in the sixth race) and three top-10s.
X Emma Walters finished 12th in the Silver Fleet and 74th overall with 242 points. Her best finish was 10th place in the ninth race.
X Avery Pearsall finished 35th in the Silver Fleet and 97th overall with 329 points, with a best finish of 11th in the eighth race.
X Finn Hodgins finished 39th in the Silver Fleet and 101st overall with 349 points. His best finish was third place in the ninth race.
X Reagan Uszenski finished 41st in the Silver Fleet and 103rd overall with 361 points, with a best finish of 10th place in the 10th race.
X Rowan Walters finished 59th in the Silver Fleet and 121st overall with 460 points. His best finish was a pair of 28th places in the ninth and 10th races.