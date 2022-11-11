Eight from V.I. to compete in CANOC Beach Games
Eight athletes from the U.S. Virgin Islands will make the trip to Colombia next week to compete in the inaugural Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) Beach Games.
The 2022 Beach Games, being held in Santa Marta, Colombia, will feature men’s and women’s events in 10 sports — beach handball, beach rugby, beach soccer, beach tennis, beach volleyball, beach wrestling, open water swimming, sailing, skateboarding and surfing — in the 10-day competition, which runs from Nov. 18-27.
The U.S. Virgin Islands will compete in four events — men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s open ocean swimming, and men’s sailing. The territory’s delegation will be led by Chef de Mission Desiree Miranda, the St. Croix vice president of the V.I. Olympic Committee.
The USVI competitors are:
• St. Croix’s Peter Stanton and Mathieu Dale are entered in two of the sailing classes, which begins Nov. 20. Each class will hold two races each day over a four-day span.
Stanton will compete in the men’s Sunfish class, where he has finished in the top five three times at the Sunfish World Championships — fourth places in 2006 in Charleston, S.C.; 2009 in Nassau, Bahamas; and 2021 in Sarasota, Fla.
Dale, a Good Hope Country Day School graduate and a sophomore at Roger Williams University, will compete in the ILCA 7 (Laser Standard) class. He recently finished eighth out of 18 sailors in the Intercollegiate Sailing Association’s Singlehanded National Championship in Norfolk, Va., on Nov. 5-6.
• Andreas Bump and William Clements are entered from the territory in men’s beach volleyball, which begins play Nov. 23. The team opens group play against Curacao at 9:30 a.m. that day, then has matches against Trinidad and Tobago and Nicaragua on Nov. 24.
• Khrysti Rosa and Tia Hughes will compete for the U.S. Virgin Islands in women’s beach volleyball, which begins play Nov. 23. The USVI faces Colombia in its group play opener that day, then has matches against Puerto Rico and Surinam on Nov. 24.
• St. Croix teenagers Kalonji Von Schilling-Royer and Kaeden Gleason, both members of the USVI National Team and the St. Croix Dolphins swim team, will compete in two of the open water swimming events — the men’s 3,000-meter swim on Nov. 24, and the men’s 5,000-meter swim on Nov. 26.
Hoops In Paradise tourney this weekend on St. Thomas
Teams from both Virgin Islands and Florida will take part in this weekend’s inaugural Hoops In Paradise basketball tournament, which begins today on St. Thomas.
The three-day tournament will have teams in two divisions — men’s and 18-under — playing at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
The admission fee is $10 per day for adults and $5 for college and high school students (with school ID). Children ages 13-under will be admitted free. A three-day tournament pass is available for $25.
