When Ernest Ruffin Jr. held the inaugural YES U.S. Virgin Islands Basketball Classic last year, only three men’s college basketball teams took part, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That left Ruffin wondering how hard he’d have to work to convince teams to play in the next tournament — if there was one.
Ruffin needn’t have worried, as teams wound up calling him to play in the 2022 edition of the USVI Basketball Classic, scheduled for Dec. 31-Jan. 2 at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center on St. Thomas.
Eight teams — most of them from Historically Black Colleges and Universities — are committed to play in this year’s Classic, led by Fisk University in Nashville, Tenn., and the lone returnee from last year’s tournament.
Also entered in the year-end tournament are Clinton College in Rock Hill, S.C.; Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Fla.; Kentucky State University in Frankfurt, Ky.; Livingstone College in Salisbury, N.C.; Tusculum University in Greeneville, Tenn.; Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va.; and West Virginia State University in Institute, W.Va.
“Really good teams, too,” said Ruffin, whose Young Entrepreneurz Solutions (YES) non-profit organization is the tournament’s title sponsor. “We had a few others that were in the running to play — Morehouse and Winston-Salem State were in the running, too — but they took too long to get back to us.”
Six of the eight teams in this year’s USVI Basketball Classic are NCAA Division II teams — Fisk is an NAIA program, while Clinton College is in the National Christian College Athletic Association — and only one (Tusculum) isn’t considered an HBCU.
That’s a big jump in numbers from last year’s tournament, which nearly didn’t come off — and had to play without spectators at the Marin Center — after COVID-19 cases forced Ruffin and his staff to scramble over the final weeks to find teams.
But what could have been a disaster actually helped Ruffin find teams for this year’s field.
“It absolutely helped us — it validated us,” Ruffin said. “It was our first year as a tournament, and the coaches’ takeaway was that Ruffin and his team does what it takes to make it happen. [Former coach] Shawn Walker at Elizabeth City State made that comment to me. And everyone liked the hotel, the service, the food, the welcoming reception — everything was really nice.”
With the increase in the number of teams, Ruffin and his staff have also changed their approach in marketing the tournament. For starters, this year’s games will be livestreamed on yesclassic.booktix.com, and an emphasis has been placed on showing the games overseas.
“We’re pushing the streaming in a few different ways,” Ruffin said. “I’ve been in contact with people in China, Africa and Europe, for it’s a way for their young people there to watch these games and get exposed to schools they may be able to go to — everybody can’t go to Duke, right? Then, they can also see these players as potential professionals in their leagues, their countries.
“We’re also pushing corporations and organizations in the states to purchase [streaming] tickets for middle and high school kids in their communities so they can watch and potentially go to some of these schools as well.”
Even before playing a game in the 2022 edition of the USVI Basketball Classic, Ruffin is already thinking ahead to the 2023 edition. For starters, he’s already lined up schools for a four-team women’s tournament, and is looking at expanding the men’s field.
“This has quickly become one of the premier — if not THE premier — Division II tournaments in the country,” Ruffin said. “Next year, we may go to 10 teams [in the men’s tournament] as well as the four women’s teams — that’s a definite. We’ve got to look at the timing and logistics.
“But we still want to do this over the New Year’s weekend, because that has turned into a destination weekend for tourism as well. These school will travel with 20-plus people with them each. They’ll come and spend money on hotels and food, which works out good for tourism, and works out for us.”