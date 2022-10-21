Eight V.I. archers to compete in Pan Am Championships
Eight archers from the U.S. Virgin Islands will attend next month’s Pan American Championships, with a goal of qualifying both its men’s and women’s teams for next year’s Pan American Games.
The eight archers — four men and four women — will be among the entries from North, Central and South America and the Caribbean participating in the Pan Americans, scheduled for Nov. 21-27 in Santiago, Chile, which will also host the 2023 Pan-Am Games.
Leading the USVI team is St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour, who is No. 9 in World Archery’s latest rankings in the men’s recurve division. D’Amour is coming off taking the gold medal at the VIII Copa Merengue tournament in Parque del Este, Dominican Republic.
Also making up the USVI men’s team are Mike Gerard, Bruce Arnold and Eloi George. Comprising the women’s squad is five-time USVI Winter Olympian Anne Abernathy, former Soviet Olympian Tatyana Muntyan, Ford George and Goddess George. The team’s coaches are Angelo Acevedo and Noelle Arnold.
From the Pan American Championships, 18 places in both men’s and women’s recurve will qualify for the 2023 Pan American Games. Up to five teams will also qualify.