The Elmo Plaskett West Little League program on St. Croix is in the process of being resurrected for the 2023 playing season, and is seeking both players and volunteers for its leagues.
The Plaskett West Little League -- which has been shut down since 2017 first due to hurricanes Irma and Maria, then the COVID-19 pandemic – will look to field leagues in four age groups: T-ball (ages 4-7), Minors (ages 7-9), Majors (ages 9-12), and Seniors (ages 13-16). The tentative start date for league play is Jan. 21, 2023.