U.S. Virgin Islands lifter Susan Elwyn came away with a division title and four other V.I. lifters had top-10 finishes at the International Powerlifting Federation’s World Open Classic Powerlifting Championships.
The IPF World Championships were held June 11-18 in St. Julians, Malta, with 11 lifters from the USVI participating in the week-long tournament.
Elwyn won the women’s 52-kilogram open division title with a squat of 80.5 kilograms, a bench press of 37.5 kilograms and a dead lift of 117.5 kilograms. She also finished 24th in the women’s 52-kilogram division with a squat of 82.5 kilograms, a bench press of 30 kilograms and a dead lift of 105 kilograms.
Andi Riley and Kimberly Walford both had sixth-place finishes in their divisions, and Monique Boddie was eighth and Desiree Wilkins 10th in their division for the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Riley, competing in the women’s 57-kilogram division, had a 177.5-kilogram squat, a 92.5-kilogram bench press and a 182.5-kilogram dead lift.
Walford, competing in the women’s 76-kilogram open division, had a 180-kilogram squat, a 115-kilogram bench press and a 240-kilogram dead lift.
Boddie, competing in the over-84 kilogram division, had a 212.5-kilogram squat, a 135-kilogram bench press and a 230-kilogram dead lift.
Wilkins, also competing in the over-84 kilogram division, had a 192.5-kilogram squat, a 95-kilogram bench press and a 195-kilogram dead lift.
Other entries from the U.S. Virgin Islands were:
X St. Thomas’ Deshawn Larrimore finished 13th in the women’s 63-kilogram open division with a 142.5-kilogram squat, a 72.5-kilogram bench press and a 175-kilogram dead lift.
X St. Thomas’ Alex Dennis finished 29th in the men’s 105-kilogram open division with a 227.5-kilogram squat, a 167.5-kilogram bench press and a 260-kilogram dead lift.
X Garmez Parks finished 23rd in the men’s 120-kilogram division with a 222-kilogram squat, a 165-kilogram bench press and a 265-kilogram dead lift.
X Cassie Bordes finished 18th in the women’s 84-kilogram division with a 155-kilogram squat, an 85-kilogram bench press and a 170-kilogram dead lift.
X Joe Jordan finished 13th in the men’s 74-kilogram open division with a 255-kilogram squat, a 167.5-kilogram bench press and 280-kilogram dead lift.