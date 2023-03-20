Entries are now being accepted for the Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club’s annual Dolphin Derby fishing tournament.
The tournament is scheduled for Sunday, April 2, in the waters off St. Thomas, with cash and other awards presented to the top finishes in several categories.
The top prize – a $25,000 bonus – will go to the angler landing the largest dolphin (mahi-mahi) weighing over 55 pounds.
A cash prize will also go for the Best Boat award, as determined by the total weight of dolphin caught during tournament hours.
The “captain’s meeting” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the VIGHC’s headquarters in Red Hook, St. Thomas. On April 2, lines can go in the water at 6:30 a.m., and all boats must be at IGY’s American Yacht Harbor Marina by 4 p.m. for their fish to qualify for weigh in.
The entry fee is $250 per boat until Monday, March 27, when the fee increases to $300. The fee covers four rods, with each additional rod $50 to a limit of six rods per boat.